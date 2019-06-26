Littoral Combat Ship 17 (Indianapolis) completes acceptance trials

Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 17, the future USS Indianapolis, has completed Acceptance Trials in Lake Michigan.

This is the ship’s final significant milestone before the ship is delivered to the U.S. Navy. LCS 17 is the ninth Freedom-variant LCS designed and built by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team and is slated for delivery to the Navy this year.

“LCS 17 is joining the second-largest class of ships in the U.S. Navy fleet, and we are proud to get the newest Littoral Combat Ship one step closer to delivery,” said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, Small Combatants and Ship Systems. “This ship is lethal and flexible, and we are confident that she will capably serve critical U.S. Navy missions today and in future.”

Unique among combat ships, LCS is designed to complete close-to-shore missions and is a growing and relevant part of the Navy’s fleet.

* It is flexible — with 40 percent of the hull easily reconfigurable, LCS can be modified to integrate capabilities including over-the-horizon missiles, advanced electronic warfare systems and decoys.

* It is fast — capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.

* It is lethal — standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.

* It is automated — with the most efficient staffing of any combat ship.

The trials included a full-power run, maneuverability testing, and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system. Major systems and features were demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling and recovery and machinery control and automation.

“I am extremely proud of our LCS team including our shipbuilders at Fincantieri Marinette Marine,” said Jan Allman, Fincantieri Marinette Marine president and CEO. “These are complex vessels, and it takes a strong team effort to design, build and test these American warships.”