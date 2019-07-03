412th command duo visits weapons team

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ian Eishen, 412th Test Wing Command Chief, visit the 412th Maintenance Group Weapons Team at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2019.





Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing Commander, gives a high-five to a Team Edwards member at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2019. Teichert and 412th Test Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Ian Eishen visited the 412th Maintenance Group Weapons Team to learn about their jobs.





Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ian Eishen, 412th Test Wing Command Chief, prepare to load a missile at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2019.