Northrop Grumman awarded $167 million for AARGM contract

Northrop Grumman announced it has been awarded a $167 million contract by the U.S. Navy for Lot 8 Full Rate Production of the AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile.

This contract includes options for increased quantities for the Department of the Navy, missiles for the Italian Air Force and missiles for foreign military sales.

“AARGM is able to rapidly engage air-defense threats,” said Cary Ralston, vice president and general manager, defense electronic systems, Northrop Grumman. “We are proud to provide our warfighters with this advanced and affordable capability.”

AARGM is a U.S. Navy and Italian Air Force international cooperative acquisition program with the U.S. Navy as the executive agent. AARGM is currently deployed with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps on the F/A-18C/D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft. AARGM is also integrated on the Italian Air Force’s Tornado Electronic Combat aircraft.

