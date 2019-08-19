Headlines – August 19, 2019

News

North Korea’s Kim expresses ‘great satisfaction’ over weapons tests-

North Korea said Aug. 17 that leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test-firing of an unspecified new weapon, seen as an attempt to pressure Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear negotiations and their joint military exercises.



Iran tanker heads to Greece after release, Iran warns U.S against seizure attempt-

An Iranian tanker sailed through the Mediterranean toward Greece on Aug. 19 after it was released from detention off Gibraltar, and Tehran said that any at U.S. move to seize the vessel again would have “heavy consequences.”



Trump OK’s F-16 sale to Taiwan amid China tensions-

The Trump administration has informally green lit a potential major arms sale to Taiwan involving dozens of new Lockheed Martin F-16V fighter jets, according to administration and Capitol Hill sources.





Business

Questions about U.S. Navy attack sub program linger as contract negotiations drag-

The U.S. Navy is months behind schedule getting its latest batch of Virginia-class attack subs under contract, and no resolution appears imminent — leading to mounting concerns that delays on the Virginia will affect the Navy’s top acquisition priority, the Columbia-class submarine.



Lockheed nets $80M contract for Aegis system upgrades-

Lockheed Martin received an $80 million contract from the U.S. Navy for electronic equipment upgrades to the Aegis missile system, the Pentagon announced.



FLIR Surveillance awarded $12.6M for sensors aboard littoral combat ships-

FLIR Surveillance Inc. received a $12.6 million contract for supplies, repairs and upgrades to sensor systems aboard U.S. Navy littoral combat ships.





Defense

SOCOM must make these changes as it reviews ethics problems, operators and experts say-

If special operations leaders are serious about ending a troubling trend of bad behavior in the ranks, they must be transparent about the ongoing ethics review and allow troops a break from their never-ending deployment cycles, operators and those who study the command say.



Army announces winter deployments to Afghanistan and Europe-

The Army has announced upcoming deployments to Afghanistan and Europe for four units.



Army ‘ahead of schedule’ in integrating women in combat arms, outgoing SMA says as he departs-

One of the responsibilities of 15th Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey during his tenure was to track the service’s integration of women into combat arms for his bosses and lawmakers.



New Army cyber warfare units seriously undermanned, GAO says-

The Army’s multi-domain operations doctrine hinges on effective cyber and electronic warfare threats to compete against adversaries like China and Russia.



Hackers find serious vulnerabilities in an F-15 fighter jet system-

Hackers have successfully infiltrated a data system in an F-15 Eagle fighter jet. But it was with the approval of the Defense Department — this time, at least.





Veterans

Wait continues on additions to VA’s Agent Orange connected illnesses-

In March, Veterans Affairs officials said they may have a decision on adding four new diseases to the list of Agent Orange presumptive benefits eligibility by the start of the summer. Five months later, they still haven’t moved ahead.



Americans really like vets, think businesses ought to hire more of them, poll finds-

A new poll found that the high regard and trust Americans gave to veterans after the 9/11 terror attacks hasn’t worn off, even after nearly 18 years of war.