Remembering Our Fallen — California

An emotional memorial, “Remembering Our Fallen,” is a stark reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by nearly 750 fallen from California killed in the War on Terror while wearing our country’s uniform in a war zone.

The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of each of California’s fallen, is traveling throughout the state and will be coming to the Antelope Valley.

The memorial will be displayed at the Antelope Valley Mall located at 1233 West Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale. The display will begin Sept. 22 and run through Sept. 28, 2019.

The display will be located in two places at the mall, with maps being distributed at the opening ceremony. The financial sponsors of the memorial are the Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers and Vets4Veterans. The AV Blue Star Mothers support our active duty troops, veterans and all of our Gold Star families.

The opening ceremony will take place at 4 p.m., Sept. 22 at the main entrance of the mall with speakers Andrew Ramirez, U.S. Army POW, and Christine Marie Yandek, U.S. Army Combat Medic.

“To help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military, we must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom,” said Bill Williams, co-creator of the memorial. “While this memorial is about those who have died it was created for the living … to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”

This is the second time the traveling memorial has visited the Antelope Valley with the first display at the Antelope Valley Rural Museum in 2018.

For more information, contact Sylvia Gaxiola, AV Blue Star Mothers, at 661-212-7607.