Headlines – September 20, 2019

It has been a deadly year for Green Berets, with every active-duty Special Forces Group losing a valued soldier in Afghanistan or Syria.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 20 there were many options short of war with Iran after U.S. ally Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said were used in a crippling attack on its oil sites that was “unquestionably sponsored” by Tehran.



Senate Democrats on Sept. 20 blocked Republican plans to advance an appropriations package including $693 billion in defense spending for fiscal 2020, all but assuring that lawmakers will have to adopt a short-term budget extension in coming days to avoid a possible government shutdown.





It’s been eight months since the U.S. Air Force accepted the first KC-46 tanker from Boeing, but the head of Air Mobility Command says the company hasn’t made headway on the aircraft’s biggest technical problem.



Japan shortlisted three potential suppliers for a new wheeled armored vehicle, pressing forward with a program that had been held up following the decision by the previous contractor to exit the armored vehicle business.





Documents show that the U.S. military has spent more than $184,000 at President Trump’s property in Scotland since August 2017, Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee said in a letter to the Pentagon Sept. 20.



A few big problems, and about 500 smaller ones, have put the Boeing-made plane about five years behind schedule.



As the U.S. Air Force considers moving to a Century Series-style process for building its next fighter jet, with new designs constantly being produced, the service’s Space and Missile Systems Center has a process already underway for building satellites.



The clock is ticking on Gen. David Goldfein’s signature project.



The U.S. military needs to move quickly to stand up U.S. Space Force as a separate military branch, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sept. 20.



The Air Force’s version of the Army’s famous Night Court has found up to $30 billion in weapons money it will take and reinvest it in Multi-Domain Operations and space warfighting capabilities, the top two Air Force leaders say.



In building a vision for how to equip for an era in which its ships, aircraft, and overseas bases exist under constant threat from long-range precision weapons and electronic warfare attacks, the Marine Corps will try and go “smaller, lighter, less exquisite, more numerous,” a top Marine general says.



As the sea services prepare for potential fights against other big navies, the Marine Corps is considering using a massive drone not unlike its MV-22B Osprey to protect ships.



Marines who spend much of their day lifting hefty ammunition or moving pallets full of gear could soon get a helping hand.



The three-star general in charge of building the U.S. Army’s requirements is worried the service won’t find enough efficiencies in its future budgets to cover the costs of modernization, especially those costs that have not been realized.