Headlines – September 23, 2019

News

Pentagon prepping to send troops to Saudi Arabia’s aid-

The U.S. is preparing to deploy troops to the Middle East as a response to what officials have deemed an Iran-based attack on Saudi Arabian oil fields last week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters Sept. 20 in a Pentagon briefing.



Veteran suicides increase despite host of prevention, mental health efforts-

Veterans suicides rose in 2017 despite concerted efforts in recent years from federal officials and lawmakers to address mental health and emergency intervention services within the military community.



New NATO command is designed for rapid movement of troops, vehicles-

NATO announced that its new command, designed to quickly move tanks and personnel around Europe, is operational.





Business

U.S. Army just got a peek at Textron’s entry for the NGSW program-

Attendees of the Army’s 2019 Maneuver Warfare Conference held at Fort Benning, Ga., just got their first look at Textron Systems’ entry for the Next Generation Squad Weapon program.



Royal Navy’s top officer lays out vision for unmanned surface vessels-

The head of the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy said his service planned to start small and scale up when it comes to autonomous surface vessels.



Northrop launches new divisions focused on space, cyber, unmanned tech-

Northrop has created four new operating sectors — Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems — the company announced in a news release.



Air Force pumps cash into ‘vanguard’ effort, small industry teams-

A year-old Pratt & Whitney effort to free up a handful of its engineers to think big has already caught the eye of the Air Force, which has asked the company’s GatorWorks shop to pitch in on key research and development projects.





Defense

PACAF looks to expand operating areas as China’s influence spreads-

Pacific Air Forces is growing its outreach to countries across the Indo-Pacific region to understand what airfields it could use if needed, and is doing so as China also works to spread its own influence.



Irregular warfare remains threat, despite a Marine Corps shift to near-peer fight-

As the Marine Corps and its sister services shift focus to near peer battles and the range of ways to meet that fight, some experts think they may be losing sight of ways in which other threats could emerge both separate from peers and from them through other means.



Marines will confront an explosion of new challenges as Russia, China spread new military tech-

One vulnerability that will likely test the Marine Corps’ future warfighting plans the most is not its major near-peer competitor weapons systems in a one-on-one fight.



This tiny thermal weapons optic with red dot is designed for close combat-

Steiner eOptics recently unveiled a sleek new thermal weapons optic equipped with a red dot for close-quarter combat.



Beretta PMX submachine gun makes U.S. debut at Modern Day Marine-

Beretta Defense Technologies showed off a production model of its PMX submachine gun for the first time in the U.S. this week at Modern Day Marine 2019.



Marines eyeing futuristic remote turret for AAVs-

The Army is testing a high-tech dual remote weapons station that can be operated from inside a vehicle — a capability Marine officials are eyeing for their aging fleet of Assault Amphibious Vehicles.



These three weapon systems will face delays under a short CR-

As Congress heads toward the start of fiscal 2020, potentially under a continuing resolution, the Pentagon has identified three key modernization programs that will suffer under the restrictions of such an approach.



Army’s new chief looks to prep the force for large-scale combat-

As the new Army chief of staff settles into his role this fall, he’s looking at setting the stage for massive deployments across the world, should the need ultimately arise.



Congress’ budget gridlock threatens Army hypersonics-

The Pentagon confirmed this morning that budget gridlock in Congress will delay the Army’s urgent drive to field a Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon by 2023 unless Congress passes a regular defense spending bill.



Navy’s new Triton drone heads to Guam, new Pacific recon tool-

The Navy is sending two high-altitude MQ-4C Triton drones to Guam on their first overseas deployment, placing the sophisticated surveillance platform deep within the Indo-Pacific at a time of rising tensions with China and stepped-up Navy patrols through the Taiwan Strait.



Navy asks Congress for three new Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in 2020 budget-

The Navy is asking Congress for more than $5 billion next fiscal year to build three more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, according to a Congressional Research Service report published Sept. 17.



U.S. Navy’s MQ-25 tanker drone completes first test flight-

The U.S. Navy’s MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueling aircraft successfully completed its first test flight, manufacturer Boeing announced this week.



Here’s what Marines can expect from their new night vision binoculars-

Marines will soon receive new, binocular-style night-vision goggles, but service officials say they are still interested in an advanced wireless system the U.S. Army is about to start fielding.





Veterans

Millions more vets, caregivers are about to get commissary, exchange access-

The Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs are gearing up for what will be the largest expansion of patrons to the military commissary system and exchanges in 65 years, making sure that shoppers will be able to get on base and find the shelves fully stocked.



AMVETS plans massive Memorial Day motorcycle rally to replace Rolling Thunder’s ride-

AMVETS officials will sponsor a three-day, motorcycle-themed demonstration rally in Washington, D.C. next Memorial Day weekend to replace the annual Rolling Thunder celebration that annually draws tens of thousands to the nation’s capital.



New plan would dramatically expand GI Bill family transfer rules for troops, veterans-

A trio of Democratic senators are pushing to overhaul transferability rules with the current GI Bill benefits program in response to a pending Defense Department policy to limit troops’ ability to share those education payouts with their spouses and children.