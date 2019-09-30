Headlines – September 30, 2019

News

Aviator killed in Black Hawk crash identified-

The soldier killed in a UH-60 Black Hawk crash Sept. 26 at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La., has been identified by Army officials.



UN says night vision devices are being supplied to Taliban in increasing numbers-

A recent UN report claims that commercial and military night vision devices are being supplied to the Taliban in increasing numbers.



North Korea to Trump: Make ‘bold decision’ to revive diplomacy-

North Korea accused the United States on Friday of failing to follow through on summit agreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, but said it is placing hope in the U.S. president’s “wise option and bold decision.”



Troop deployment to Saudi Arabia raises worries of looming conflict-

While Congress has most of its attention on Ukraine and the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee wants lawmakers to keep a closer eye on Saudi Arabia and U.S. military forces headed there.





Business

DOD reworking arms sales to curb civilian casualties & counter China-

In tandem with the Pentagon’s latest update of its civilian casualty policy, the way the U.S. prioritizes and sells weapons overseas is also undergoing a series of deep reforms to more closely align sales with broader U.S. policy objectives, and curb potential misuse by allies.



Latvia wonders how to weigh cyber for government purchases-

With one eye on neighboring Russia and one on future challenger China, the Baltic nation of Latvia plans to roll out new guidelines for cybersecurity in 2020.



Northrop Grumman nets $1.4B for Japan’s next nine E-2D aircraft-

The company earlier this year delivered Japan’s first E-2D early warning aircraft from a four-plane contract awarded in 2014.





Defense

A new defense school could change American weapon sales abroad-

Two years to the month from when the idea was first floated publicly, the Pentagon on Sept. 25 inaugurated its new Defense Security Cooperation University, with the aim of creating a workforce able to more quickly move security assistance for allies and partners.



SOCOM ramps up efforts to develop ‘cutting-edge data techniques,’ opens new data engineering lab-

U.S. Special Operations Command is ramping up its efforts to develop “cutting-edge data techniques” like artificial intelligence to boost readiness and minimize costs.



Troops, vets increasingly targeted by Russian ‘troll factories,’ report finds-

The same Russian “troll factories” that sought to influence the 2016 elections have continued to target service members, veterans and their families online with “hateful and divisive messages,” according to a two-year investigative report by Vietnam Veterans of America.



U.S. still needs aircraft carriers-

Many of the nation’s foremost sea power experts met Sept. 27 to consider the role of aircraft carriers as guarantors of national security. It was my privilege to participate in the Lexington Institute’s inaugural Carrier Strike Group Forum held in Pentagon City.



F-35 testing delays continue, even as aircraft has made its combat debut-

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter will not complete its already-delayed formal operational test phase this fall because of a setback in the testing process, according to a source close to the program.



700 Marines arrive in Norway for six-month mission-

About 700 Marines took over the Corps’ mission in Norway on Sept. 27, marking the latest troop rotation into a country where American forces have for the past several years been focused on cold weather warfare tactics.





Veterans

More veterans see improvements in VA health care, VFW survey finds-

More veterans are giving a thumbs up to how they are treated when seeking Department of Veterans Affairs health care, according to the annual “Our Care” survey released Sept. 27 by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.