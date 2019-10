Thomas Fischer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Director of Engineering and Technical Management, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, visits the air traffic control tower at Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019.Fischer visited base facilities and received an up-close look at the Plant 42 air traffic control tower that was damaged as a result of the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquakes on July 4 and 5.