Newly renovated Community Commons gets its ribbon cutting

Col. David Shoemaker, 56th Fighter Wing vide commander at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., was joined by Arizona Cardinals football players and cheerleaders to cut the ribbon for the Community Commons at building 700 Oct. 25, 2016, in celebration of its grand opening.

Building 700 has been under renovations for the past year to become a new place for Airmen to go to relax both physically and mentally.

“Airmen can come in and play the games, kick back and relax,” said Eric Caley, 56th Force Support Squadron community center manager. “We’ll have the First Term Airman Center here, Aerobic spin classes, classrooms available to rent, the barbershop, and more. This facility is all about Airmen wellness.”

There is a room with videogame consoles, pool tables and foosball, dart boards and a bar which will open soon. This venue enables Airmen to strengthen the social and mental pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness by providing a place for community and giving Airmen a location to relax their minds so they can be focused when they are on the job.

Arizona Cardinals football players, cheerleaders and the team mascot were at Luke to support the opening and sign autographs for service members and their families.

“I feel blessed being able to come out here and participate in the ceremony with you all,” said Frostee Rucker, Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle. “It was great to see the smiles on everyone’s faces. I just want to say thanks to these Airmen for their service and thank you for letting us be a part of this occasion.”

After highlighting the many different jobs Airmen do to contribute to the mission, Shoemaker explained the purpose of the renovated facility.

“We continue to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots, but we also continue to develop and take care of our people,” Shoemaker said.

“When we go out there and work hard we need a place to relax. A place that we can get together, as a team, in our off time. This is a place for our team to come together after hours, or during the duty day for lunch, to be able to recoup, regroup and relax.”