2016 Scientific Applications Specialist Award nomination packages due by Dec. 1

The 2016 Scientific Applications Specialist Award nomination packages are due to the Air Force Personnel Center no later than Dec. 1.

This awards program recognizes the Outstanding Air Force Scientific Applications Specialist in three distinct categories: technician, supervisor and manager.

The objective of the program is to recognize an individual technician, supervisor, and manager for outstanding contributions to the reporting identifier career field mission.

Organizations and base-level personnel should contact their major command, field operating agency, direct reporting unit or major command equivalent for details regarding suspense dates and nomination procedures. Each major command, combatant command, forward operating agency or direct reporting unit may submit one nominee in each of the three categories.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers at mypers.af.mil.