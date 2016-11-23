The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 23, 2016
 

Luke: Giving thanks to Airmen

Senior Airman James Hensley
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Luke Thunderbolts take off at the start of the Turkey Trot 5K fun run Nov. 23, 2016, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The fun run is geared toward promoting fitness among active duty as well as anyone with base access who would like to participate.

Tis the season for giving and saying thanks. Here at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Airmen are getting in the spirit by participating in events like the Turkey Trot fun run and looking forward to the Thanksgiving Day Brunch at the club.

The holidays can be a difficult time for service members since not everyone can go home. To make things easier on those staying in the area, Club Five Six is offering a Thanksgiving Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2016. 

“We’re having a combined effort with the Dining Facility to put on a Thanksgiving lunch for Airmen living in the dorms on meal cards or anyone who makes a reservation,” said Eric Caley, 56th Force Support Squadron Club Five Six assistant manager. “Airmen on meal cards do not have to make reservations and can eat for free. It’s a home cooked meal away from home.”

For those not on meal cards reservations are needed. It’s also $27 for non-club members and $25 for club members. Airmen in the dorms should note the DFAC will be open for breakfast and dinner but closed for lunch, Caley explained.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Luke Bryant Fitness Center staff members raffle off prizes after the Turkey Trot 5K fun run Nov. 23, 2016, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The runners who placed in the top three for male and female received a free turkey for Thanksgiving while the remaining turkeys were raffled off as additional prizes.

Today the Bryant Fitness Center held a Turkey Trot 5K fun run featuring prize drawings and refreshments. 

“The 5K is typically geared toward active duty but is open to everyone on base including retirees, veterans and guests,” said Sandy Benjamin, 56th FSS fitness center operations manager. “We will be giving out free turkeys to the first, second and third-place winners, male and female. We will also raffle off donated turkeys from the commissary along with other prizes as well.”

The 56th Security Forces Squadron will be closing several installation entry points during the upcoming holiday season. Below is the schedule for Thanksgiving.

Nov. 24, 2016—North Gate and Kachina Gate will be closed.
Nov. 25, 2016—North Gate will be closed. Kachina Gate will be open.
For upcoming events visit http://www.lukeevents.com



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


