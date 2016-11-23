The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Defense

November 23, 2016
 

U.S. service members mark Thanksgiving serving on global missions

Tags:
Jim Garamone
DOD News
Navy photograph by PO2 Christian Senyk Navy photograph by PO2 Christian Senyk

A USS McCampbell sailor disembarks the Royal Brunei Navy ship KDB Darussalam to board a rigid hull inflatable boat during a visit, board, search and seizure training exercise in the South China Sea, Nov. 17, 2016, as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2016.

Tomorrow isn’t Thanksgiving for America’s enemies.

While the vast majority of Americans will be sitting down with family for a fall feast, hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members will be on guard around the world, ensuring their fellow citizens enjoy a day of peace. 

For them, it is another duty day.

There are roughly 1.3 million service members on active duty in the military and another 800,000 in the reserve components. They are supported by about 750,000 DoD civilians and thousands of DoD contractors.

Today, there are around 275,000 forward-deployed U.S. service members. They serve in more than 100 countries and on every continent.

Some are in harm’s way. There are about 9,800 U.S. service members in Afghanistan. Most are helping Afghan allies maintain control of their country, while others are taking the fight to violent extremists who hope to use Afghanistan to plan attacks against the United States and its allies.

There are 4,960 U.S. service members in Iraq. They are helping Iraqi forces take the fight to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. In Syria, there are about 300 service members helping Syrian democratic forces take on ISIL around Raqqa.

Troops at the ready
These forces are supported by others based in Turkey, Kuwait and elsewhere in the region.

There are about 28,000 American service members in South Korea ready to “fight tonight,” from the Demilitarized Zone to Busan.
There are about 50,000 American service members based in Japan.

In Europe, Russian aggression in Ukraine and threats to NATO required a response from the United States with troops deploying to the eastern countries of the alliance on a rotational basis.

In Africa, troops are working with local nations to strengthen nations in their fights against Boko Haram and other violent extremist organizations.
In South America, U.S. forces are working with allies to curb the drug trade and stop transnational crime networks.

Overall, the Army has 183,630 soldiers committed to support six geographic commands, according to Army officials. There are roughly 4,000 in U.S. Southern Command, 33,000 in U.S. European Command, 8,000 in U.S. Africa Command, 18,000 supporting operations for U.S. Northern Command, 39,000 in U.S. Central Command, and 72,000 in U.S. Pacific Command.

Army photograph by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson Army photograph by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson

Army 1st Lt. Patrick Abele, left, 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Strike, and Marine Corps Master Sgt. Travis Madden, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, monitor the status of a joint readiness drill at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Nov. 17, 2016.

The Air Force has 63,329 active-duty airmen stationed overseas. They range from the combat zones to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Kunsan Air Base in South Korea. In addition, thousands of airmen will work this weekend — as they do year-round –maintaining America’s nuclear deterrent in the heartland of the nation.

The Navy has roughly 73,000 deployed sailors. Some 1,300 submariners are on patrol aboard ballistic missile submarines or attack boats. Many other sailors are at sea maintaining U.S. presence in the South China Sea, the Persian Gulf, the Mediterranean Sea and the oceans of the world. It is truly a global force.

Marines are aboard these ships, also, as well as serving in posts in the combat zones, and maintaining readiness from Japan to Australia to Norway. Marines are working with allies in the Philippines, and helping train Iraqi forces in al-Taqaddum.

Thousands of service members will guard America using space-based assets and thousands more will protect DOD assets in cyberspace.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Technology
Navy photograph by Lt. j.g. Maideline Sanchez

F-35 helmet: An advance in flight technology

Navy photograph by Lt. j.g. Maideline Sanchez U.S. Marine Corps Maj. John “IKE” Dirk, F-35B Lightning II developmental test phase (DT-III) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) and F-35 Lightning II test pilot pre-flights an F-35...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Courtesy photograph

Goldfein discusses changing face of war

Courtesy photograph Defense One’s Marcus Weisgerber, left, speaks with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein about multidomain warfare at the Defense One Summit in Washington D.C., Nov. 17, 2016 New technologies, ne...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Maintainers build morale hiking White Tank Mountains

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota The 56th Maintenance Group maintenance operations staff rests atop the Verrado trailhead Nov. 18, 2016, at the White Tank Mountains. The hike was directed to improve morale an...
 
Full Story »

 