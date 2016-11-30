The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


November 30, 2016
 

Curtain call for Luke theater troupe

Senior Airman Devante Williams
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Members of the Luke Experience group perform “Chicago” Nov. 18, 2016, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The play was put on by Luke Experience, which is an on-base community theater group of which people can come, audition, and perform in a show for the families of the Department of Defense and military personnel.

The Luke Experience is a theatre group consisting of volunteers with a passion for acting that perform shows on stage throughout the year. However, most are not aware of the amount of time and effort it takes to produce a play.

“It takes a lot of coordination and teamwork for a play to happen from behind the scenes work to casting actors.” said Lacey Quattlebaum-McCalmon, 56th Force Support Squadron library technician and Luke Experience technician.  

The flux and influx of participants is a natural occurrence Luke Experience members have learned to juggle.

“We hurt for actors and because of this, males have to play female roles and vice versa,” Quattlebaum-McCalmon said. “We do what we have to because at the end of the day, the show must go on.”

With all hands on deck for a play, the planning begins with a brainstorm consisting of existing Luke Experience personnel.

Members of the Luke Experience group perform “Chicago” Nov. 18, 2016, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

“We work together to select shows and obtain scripts,” Quattlebaum-McCalmon said. “Auditions are held, actors are selected and rehearsals begin.”
For the Luke Experience, no experience is necessary as anyone can volunteer.

“Sometimes we might have all the casting for the play but we can definitely use extra volunteers for stage setup,” Quattlebaum-McCalmon said. “The list of jobs for backstage help ranges from sound technicians to light and spotlight technicians.”

Luke Experience members aim to perform at the highest caliber for their audience and do this by targeting our new beliefs at Luke:  focusing on the culture with a campaign mindset.

“We’re one big family,” said Senior Airman Ronal Fantasia, 56th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist. “It takes all of us to put on a show. We might have bumps here and there but that’s expected. We’re passionate about what we do and want to put on an incredible show. If you’re available please come out and support us.”

For more information on how to volunteer, call the Luke Experience at 623-670-4675.
 
