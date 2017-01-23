The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

January 23, 2017
 

ATC chief leaves legacy to Airmen

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Airman 1st Class Natalie Lamia, 56th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, monitors Chief Master Sgt. Tadd Cahow, 56th OSS superintendent, as he issues his final clearance Jan. 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. After nearly 30 years of service, Chief Master Sgt. Cahow passed the torch to the next generation of Airmen.

‘We are known forever by the tracks we leave behind,’ is a statement that strongly resonates with retired Chief Master Sgt. Tadd Cahow, former 56th Operations Group superintendent who retired after nearly 30 years of service.

Cahow joined the Air Force in 1987 and became an air traffic controller.

 “I thought I was going to be the one with flashlights directing traffic,” said Cahow. “Then I went to technical school and found out different. Now, 30 years later, I’m retired.”

 After getting promoted to staff sergeant, Cahow knew he would be in 20 years, and set a goal to make master sergeant with a master’s degree at 15 years.

 “It wasn’t until I made senior master sergeant at 19 years in that I knew I would make chief and serve past 20 years,” Cahow said.

One of Cahow’s proudest moments was the day he made the rank of chief master sergeant.

 “My commander at that time realized the significance of that moment and walked out to the flag pole with me to stand at retreat and pay respects to the flag. It was a moment I will never forget.”

Throughout Cahow’s extensive career, air traffic controlling in the Air Force has seen some changes.

“Operationally, how we do things are different, he said. The number of aircraft we talk to is much different because of how we fight our wars. Back when I first started in air traffic control it was not uncommon for us to be speaking with ten to 20 aircraft at a time. Now, they speak to ten to 20 aircraft a day.”

In the future, Cahow predicts the career field will change in other aspects.

“I think the Air Force is going to start utilizing some incredible technology,” Cahow said. “How we operate that technology from our airfields is going to drive how we use our air traffic controllers.”

After many years of managing airfield operations, Cahow now passes the torch to the next generation of air traffic controller Airmen.

“I wish more people would not think about just achieving rank,”Cahow said. “I would rather they achieve success for the Air Force.”

With his recent retirement, Cahow hopes he has left a better future for his Airmen and career field.

Airman 1st Class Natalie Lamia, 56th OSS, air traffic controller, and below-the-zone promotion selectee, has felt the influence of Cahow’s leadership.

“My favorite part of the job is seeing the development and growth from start to finish,” Lamia said. “There’s so much to learn about air traffic here at Luke. I try to be the best Airman I can be, and I take pride in what I do.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Liz Copan

Trump to nominate Heather Wilson as next Air Force Secretary

Air Force photograph by Liz Copan Heather Wilson, who graduated in 1982 from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., has been nominated by President Donald J. Trump to become the next Secretary of the Air Force. ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
pilot-shortage

Air Force faces fighter pilot shortage

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes Lt. Gen. Chris Nowland, Air Force deputy chief of staff for operations, plans and requirements (AF/A3), talks about the current pilot shortage across the Air Force at Nelli...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

K-9: Keeping up on Certs

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Staff Sgt. Kyle Quigg, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, teases Wax, 56th SFS MWD, with a toy Jan. 6, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The handler...
 
Full Story »

 