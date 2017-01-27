The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

January 27, 2017
 

Face of Defense: Marine reservist protects family from attacker

Marine Corps Sgt. Ian Leones
Phoenix, Ariz.
Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. Ian Leones Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. Ian Leones

Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel R. McInnis, engineer equipment mechanic with Bulk Fuel Company C, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2017. McInnis received the medal for his actions in preventing an assault of a family in Tempe, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2016.

Gabriel R. McInnis, a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve, thought he was on a routine drive to serve on a funeral honors detail Dec. 27.

While passing through a residential area in Tempe, Ariz., he heard a woman scream.

“I was approaching a light, when I heard some screaming and yelling,” said McInnis, an engineer equipment mechanic with Bulk Fuel Company C, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group.

As he turned to figure out what the commotion was, he said, he saw a wide-open doorway and a large man physically assaulting Tia Simpkins and her family in her home.

Rapid response
“I knew I had to act,” McInnis said. “I threw my car into park and ran over to try to stop it.”

He tackled the attacker despite being outclassed in height and weight. Soon the pair was on the ground exchanging blows. Although McInnis took a lot of punches, he prevented the attacker from getting to the family.

“Finally, I catch a lucky break,” McInnis said.

The attacker threw a punch, missed, and fell to the ground. McInnis used the opportunity to perform an arm-bar takedown, a martial arts move, to subdue his opponent. After restraining the attacker, he dialed 911 and the police responded within minutes.

By putting his own welfare on the line, McInnis was able to prevent the assault against Simpkins and her family.

A ‘true hero’
“I know he is a true hero, because there is no way he could have had time to consider his own safety,” Simpkins said.

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. Ian Leones Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. Ian Leones

Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel R. McInnis, center, engineer equipment mechanic with Bulk Fuel Company C, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2017.

McInnis credits the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program with providing him the training to react.
“I’m an MCMAP instructor, and I spend a lot of my personal time training my Marines,” McInnis said. “The Marine Corps teaches right from wrong, and a bigger guy attacking a smaller woman is definitely wrong. I saw that and knew I needed to put an end to what was happening.”

The Marine leadership in his unit also recognized McInnis’s heroics and awarded him the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his actions.

“He is one of the Marines I really look up to,” said Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Logan M. Tucker, an automotive maintenance mechanic with Company C who trained under McInnis for MCMAP. “He is always improving himself and the Marines around him. What he did embodies Marine Corps ethos. If someone needs help, it’s our duty to take care of people.”

Helping others
This is not the first time McInnis has used his Marine Corps training to help others. A few years ago during a flight to Hawaii, McInnis used the knowledge he gained from the Combat Lifesaver Course to help a diabetic woman who had passed out during the flight. “I joined to help people, and I’ve had a few opportunities to do it,” McInnis said.

“He acted with the honor, courage and commitment that we always hear about our Marines having,” Simpkins said. “He risked his own life and welfare in order to protect people that he barely even knew.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Education, direction: What is available to Airmen?

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Sandy Cooper, 56th Force Support Squadron education services specialist, assists Senior Airman Kevin Dawson, 56th Comptroller Squadron finance technician, with using the Air F...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD

Defense Department Revamps Civilian RIF Process, Emphasizing Performance

Performance will be the primary factor in the future if the Defense Department has to resort to a civilian reduction in force, DOD officials said Jan. 26. The department revamped the rules for the reduction-in-force process as a result of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2016. That law requires the department to establish procedures...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Veterans
vietnam-vet7

Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient brought home to Phoenix

Pilar Jimenez releases a dove in honor of her younger brother, 1969 Congressional Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Francisco Jimenez, during the internment of Jimenez in Phoenix on Jan 17, 2017. Jimene...
 
Full Story »

 