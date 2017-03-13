The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

March 13, 2017
 

Luke trains with partners on search and rescue

Tech. Sgt. Timothy Boyer
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Mariacopa County Search and Rescue team guides Maj. Nicholas Suppa, 56th Operations Support Squadron assistant director of operations, to the helicopter during a Major Accident Response Exercise at a remote area in Arizona, 1 Mar. 2017. The exercise highlighted the real way Air Force and civilian assets can be used together to more effectively respond to crises, and potentially save lives.

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is well-known for the world-class partnerships it has with the surrounding communities, and those bonds were strengthened as multiple civilian agencies, including the Civil Air Patrol and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, assisted Luke with an exercise to practice their response to an aircraft incident.

“The main goal is to ensure we find the pilot and get him or her the appropriate medical attention as soon as possible,” said Lt. Col. Shawn Finnicum, 56th Fighter Wing Inspector General director of inspections.

The practice scenario involved a pilot who simulated having to eject from a jet in a remote area of Arizona.

“This scenario was unique because we included off base search and rescue agencies to enhance the realism of the exercise and test our abilities to effectively coordinate with our off-base partners,” said Finnicum.

While the scenario was not real, the partnership highlighted the real way Air Force and civilian assets can be used together to more effectively respond to crises, and potentially save lives.

“In a real-world scenario we would rely on military and civilian agencies to rescue a downed pilot,” Finnicum said.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Maj. Nicholas Suppa, 56th Operations Support Squadron assistant director of operations, throws a smoke screen to alert rescue personnel during a Major Accident Response Exercise at a remote area in Arizona, March 1, 2017.

It is important to practice these emergency scenarios to ensure the base and partner agencies are ready if they should ever occur.

“In certain situations and in certain locations our civilian rescue assets and medical personnel will be first on the scene,” Finnicum said. “It is crucial that we train alongside them to ensure we are prepared for this scenario.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph

AF NCO dedicates four more years of service to nation, re-enlists in deployed fashion

Air Force photograph Lt. Col. August Pfluger, 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Sq. commander and F-22 Raptor pilot, maneuvers an F-22 into position to receive fuel during an air refueling over Syria, March 3, 2017. During...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-email

AF begins migrating email to cloud-based system in 2017

The dreaded “your mailbox is full” message is soon to be a thing of the past under a recent directive by the Air Force Space Command to realign resources to more critical priorities and outsourcing services like email. The ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Luke celebrates Women’s History with ‘still’ museum

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Master Sgt. Melissa Fulton, 56th Dental Squadron dental technician, talks about Addie Wyatt’s contribution to women’s history while portraying her during the St...
 
Full Story »

 