The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

April 3, 2017
 

Celebrating 50 years of the CMSAF

CMSAF-50
In April 1967, Chief Master Sgt. Paul Airey set on a path untraveled by any other Airman in the U.S. Air Force.

“It was 50 years ago that [Airey] became the first Airman bestowed the honor of being called chief master sergeant of the Air Force,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein during the CMSAF transition ceremony Feb. 17, 2017. “This position would shape how the Air Force grew as the newest service.”

In the early 1960s, Congressman Mendel Rivers issued a bill that mandated the appointment of senior enlisted advisers for all services. Though the bill wasn’t passed, Air Force senior leaders decided to create the CMSAF position.

Then-CSAF Gen. John P. McConnell announced the position in 1967 and explained its criteria and duties, “The man selected to fill this job will be used as a representative of the Airman force when and where this is appropriate, and will serve as a sounding board for ideas and proposals affecting Airman matters.”

According to the Airmen Memorial Museum, Airey knew the position was not to be taken lightly.

“I ran into a lot of people who said it was going to be a phony position – there were people who thought that,” Airey said. “There were people who said it was something to placate the enlisted force. There were people who said they wouldn’t have it because it wasn’t going to do what they advertised it as. I couldn’t believe this. I had enough faith in the system … it was going to be set up in all good faith to do something for the enlisted force, to make it an avenue of communication, to try and make it a better Air Force, which I, to this day, believe the job has accomplished.”

Since then, only 17 other men have followed in Airey’s esteemed path, yet the impact of these Airmen continuously ricocheted across the force. Over the last five decades, CMSAFs have tackled low retention rates, enhanced professional military education, improved the enlisted promotion system, advocated quality of life initiatives, reinforced the importance of higher education, fought for budget increases and supported joint and coalition operations.

Those improvements may not have been made without Airey taking that first step 50 years ago.

“He was absolutely the right choice to become our first chief master sergeant of the Air Force,” Goldfein said. “He fought for a standardized promotion system and laid the foundation for what would become the professional military education that we know today … creating American Airmen – our most powerful weapon.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Ret. Gen. Breedlove visits Luke, reflects on career

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Retired Gen. Philip Breedlove, a former 56th Fighter Wing Commander, answers questions from students at the Airman Leadership School, March 30, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: April 3

On this look around the Air Force, Dr. Heather Wilson, the secretary of the Air Force nominee, answers questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee and Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, the Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, answers questions from a House Armed Services Committee Military Personnel subcommittee in regard...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Luke supports Wings of Blue Parachute Team at Gila Bend

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Cadets from the Wings of Blue Parachute team walk back to the hangar after a successful jump from approximately 12,000 feet, March 29, 2017 at the Barry M. Goldwater Range i...
 
Full Story »

 