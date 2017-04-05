The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

April 5, 2017
 

LRS prepares local movers before PCS season

Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Luke AFB, Ariz.

luke-PCS
Summertime in the Air Force is often referred to as “PCS season,” the time when a high volume of service members and their families are making a permanent change of station to a new base.

The 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron held an annual briefing for approximately 25 different local moving companies, March 28, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.. The briefing covered proper procedures, maintaining standards and creating a smooth move for service members who will be enduring a PCS in the coming months.

“This gives the companies an opportunity to ask questions and go over any problems they may have or want to address during the peak moving season,” said Alicia Clark, 56th LRS personal property chief.

According to Clark, bringing the local moving companies together helps identify any trends or issues that they or Airmen may be experiencing during a PCS. Having proper communication between the Air Force and local companies helps ensure Airmen that their items are in good hands during a PCS.

“This is nice because it gets us all on the same page and it prepares us for the upcoming season,” said Rose Kohl, Olympian Worldwide moving and storage military government manager. “We do everything we can to make it simple and easy for service members.”

Kohl explained the willingness of LRS to focus on the quality of the move and always improving the experience through education and communicating with local movers.

“Whenever we have any kind of problem, LRS is there to help,” Kohl said. “If we didn’t have them helping us along the way, it just wouldn’t work.”

As soon as Airmen receive orders, they should contact LRS to coordinate their move, explained Clark. While the typical PCS requires a 21 day notice, during the peak season it can sometimes get as high as 30 or 40 days.

“The sooner Airmen contact us when they get their orders, the better,” said Clark. “They can go online, call us or come into the office.”

According to Kohl, while making a PCS can be stressful, Airmen have the opportunity to make it an easy transition by taking the proper steps with LRS.

“Our whole purpose and goal is to take care of the service member and their families the absolute best way we can,” she said.
Airmen who receive orders can visit www.move.mil for more information.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
army-pilots

Congress probes military pilot shortage

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse Two Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepare for landing at forward operating base Kalagush in Afghanistan, September 7, 2008. The Black Hawks are used for a variety of missions inclu...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

AF announces major changes to space enterprise

The Air Force announced five major organization and management changes to its space enterprise April 4, 2017. “For decades, the men and women of our Air Force delivered effects from space to give our joint warfighting forces in the field a distinct advantage over their adversaries,” said acting Secretary of the Air Force Lisa S....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Luke medical personnel engage in simulated training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Airmen assigned to the Critical Care and Emergency Trauma Nursing Fellowship provide medical attention to an injured dummy during the intensive care unit simulation March ...
 
Full Story »

 