April 15, 2017
 

Fitness Warrior

Senior Airman Devante Williams
Luke AFB, Ariz.

Fitness is a key component in achieving the mission at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., — building the future of airpower.

With fitness, Airmen are able to achieve physical and spiritual health. For Sherri Biringer, 56th Force Support Squadron fitness specialist supervisor, her love of fitness grew through a type of workout called CrossFit.

CrossFit is defined as a high-intensity fitness incorporating several elements of sports and different types of exercise. Biringer didn’t know what CrossFit was until Major Gen. Kurt Neubauer, Air Force Chief of Safety and former commander at Luke AFB, put her in charge of the program.

“Neubauer asked if I knew what it was and I said no,” she said. “He said ‘learn it because you’ll be instructing it’. At that point of time I never touched a barbell before. I was a yoga and an aerobics instructor so coming from that was a huge step, but after diving into it I fell in love.”

Biringer has been performing and training Airmen on warrior fitness since 2008, and continues to do so due to the positive results she’s received.

“I know it works,” she said. “I’ve seen where it has taken people from being overweight to being healthy. CrossFit is a program that pushes you past your limits to fulfill the need to be successful in any form of life.”

What keeps Biriniger going is her family and coworkers support.

“My parents were my life inspiration and they directed me to the world of sports and fitness,” she said. “I have five kids and raised them alone for the last 14 years. They stand behind me in my efforts to compete in whatever I do. I love my job and am very lucky to have bosses who believe in me and let me have a good imagination about ideas to help everyone succeed in their goals.”



 

