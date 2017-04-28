Alpha Warrior team visits Luke

The Alpha Warrior team recently visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., to interact with Airmen and roll out its Battle Rig obstacle course that will be used to enhance Airmen fitness at the Warrior Fitness Center.

Nearly 100 Thunderbolts were in attendance including Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, who competed in the event.

Kacy Catanzaro, Rebekah Bonilla and Kevin Klein, Alpha Warrior team competitors and former contestants on NBC’s “America Ninja Warrior,” came to Luke to showcase the obstacle course to Airmen.

“I love getting the chance to work with Airmen, when it comes to Alpha Warrior,” Catanzaro said. “One of the biggest things obstacle courses teach is functional fitness, and I know how important that is to Airmen. Airmen need to be strong in physical fitness to make these amazing things happen. I’m really excited to be at Luke Air Force Base to kick off this military tour; everybody has been so awesome. It’s a real honor for us to meet all these Airmen and see a little bit of their world.”

The Battle Rig course the Alpha Warrior team brought consists of monkey bars, Olympic rings and more all designed to challenge participants mentally and physically. The course will be a permanent feature at Luke.

“The Battle Rig will be located at the Thunderbolt Fitness Annex and will be managed by the Bryant Fitness Center staff after the Alpha Warrior team leaves,” said 2nd Lt. Todd Benson, 56th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander. “This is just another awesome fitness option for Thunderbolts. The multi-station battle rig enhances functional training and supports the four pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, building us physically, while we build the future of airpower.”

The four pillars of CAF consist of physical, social, spiritual and mental fitness, and this rig is another means for Airmen to develop themselves. Alpha Warrior shares this belief as well.

“These days, it’s really easy to get caught up in technology and forget our bodies’ health and fitness are the most important thing,” Catanzaro said. “I love how Alpha Warrior is driven on the fitness aspect, but brings fun to it, so people will want to do it.”

Fitness is essential to an Airman’s career and having the obstacle course as another fitness and recreational avenue is a great way for Airmen to engage in physical activity.

“I think it’s a really good thing having Alpha Warrior here, because it shows we’re a fit-to-fight Air Force,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron egress systems journeyman. “It shows that we’re able to go out and accomplish the mission. Fitness is important, because it not only affects physical health but your mental fitness as well.”

For more information on the Battle Rig obstacle course, contact the Luke Bryant Fitness Center personnel at 623-856-6241.

