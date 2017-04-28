The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Health & Safety

April 28, 2017
 

Alpha Warrior team visits Luke

Senior Airman James Hensley
Luke AFB, Ariz.

The Alpha Warrior team recently visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., to interact with Airmen and roll out its Battle Rig obstacle course that will be used to enhance Airmen fitness at the Warrior Fitness Center.

Nearly 100 Thunderbolts were in attendance including Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, who competed in the event.

Kacy Catanzaro, Rebekah Bonilla and Kevin Klein, Alpha Warrior team competitors and former contestants on NBC’s “America Ninja Warrior,” came to Luke to showcase the obstacle course to Airmen.

“I love getting the chance to work with Airmen, when it comes to Alpha Warrior,” Catanzaro said. “One of the biggest things obstacle courses teach is functional fitness, and I know how important that is to Airmen. Airmen need to be strong in physical fitness to make these amazing things happen. I’m really excited to be at Luke Air Force Base to kick off this military tour; everybody has been so awesome. It’s a real honor for us to meet all these Airmen and see a little bit of their world.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Rebekah Bonilla, Alpha Warrior pro warrior, demonstrates how to complete the obstacle course during the Alpha Warrior competition April 27, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Alpha Warrior program incorporates the four domains of Comprehensive Airman Fitness- physical, mental, social and spiritual-to achieve readiness and resilience at home and while deployed.

The Battle Rig course the Alpha Warrior team brought consists of monkey bars, Olympic rings and more all designed to challenge participants mentally and physically. The course will be a permanent feature at Luke.

“The Battle Rig will be located at the Thunderbolt Fitness Annex and will be managed by the Bryant Fitness Center staff after the Alpha Warrior team leaves,” said 2nd Lt. Todd Benson, 56th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander. “This is just another awesome fitness option for Thunderbolts. The multi-station battle rig enhances functional training and supports the four pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, building us physically, while we build the future of airpower.”

The four pillars of CAF consist of physical, social, spiritual and mental fitness, and this rig is another means for Airmen to develop themselves. Alpha Warrior shares this belief as well.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Staff Sgt. Brian Davis, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulic shift lead, swings across the Alpha Warrior obstacle course April 27, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Air Force Services Activity partnered with the Alpha Warrior team to promote Comprehensive Airman Fitness.

“These days, it’s really easy to get caught up in technology and forget our bodies’ health and fitness are the most important thing,” Catanzaro said. “I love how Alpha Warrior is driven on the fitness aspect, but brings fun to it, so people will want to do it.”

Fitness is essential to an Airman’s career and having the obstacle course as another fitness and recreational avenue is a great way for Airmen to engage in physical activity.

“I think it’s a really good thing having Alpha Warrior here, because it shows we’re a fit-to-fight Air Force,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron egress systems journeyman. “It shows that we’re able to go out and accomplish the mission. Fitness is important, because it not only affects physical health but your mental fitness as well.”

For more information on the Battle Rig obstacle course, contact the Luke Bryant Fitness Center personnel at 623-856-6241.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Staff Agt. Brian Davis, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulic shift lead, shows off his battle scars after completing the Alpha Warrior competition April 27, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Alpha Warrior program incorporates the four domains of Comprehensive Airman Fitness- physical, mental, social and spiritual-to achieve readiness and resilience at home and while deployed.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Luke Airmen and Alpha Warrior instructors warm-up before starting the obstacle course during the Alpha Warrior competition April 27, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Alpha Warrior program provides a new way for Airmen to work out, build unit cohesion, and encourage a sense of community within Airmen and families.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

An Alpha Warrior participant swings across an obstacle in the Alpha Warrior obstacle course April 27, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Air Force Services Activity partnered with the Alpha Warrior team to promote Comprehensive Airman Fitness.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph

Earth Day: Luke Hosts E-Waste Recycling Event

Air Force photograph Members of Luke Air Force Base’s Environmental Excellence Program hosted an E-Waste Recycling Event April 26, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The recycling event allowed Airmen to donate their old ele...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-holocaust4

Holocaust child survivor speaks at Luke

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., held its Days of Remembrance April 20, 2017, honoring the memory of the lives lost during the atrocities of the Holocaust. In attendance was Charlotte Adelman, a child survivor during World War II in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Whisler Brothers Take Flight

Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel The Whisler brothers, Lt. Col. Mark Whisler, 21st Fighter Squadron director of operations, and Lt. Col. Steve Whisler, Air Education and Training Command evaluator pilot, pose fo...
 
Full Story »

 