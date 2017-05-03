The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


May 3, 2017
 

2017 Inaugural Induction Ceremony

Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel and Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook
Luke AFB, Ariz.

Approximately 120 future service members participated in the 2017 Inaugural Induction Ceremony at Calvary Community Church April 28 in Glendale, Ariz.

In attendance were Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, the Honorable Jerry Weiers, Mayor of Glendale, representatives from all branches of service, and family and friends of the future military members.

The ceremony was held to honor the students’ decision to serve in the United States Armed Forces after graduating from high school and was hosted by the city of Glendale Office of the Mayor and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce Military and Veteran’s Affairs Committee.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, spoke to future service members during the 2017 Inaugural Induction Ceremony April 28, 2017, at the Calvary Community Church in Glendale, Ariz. In Kwiatkowski’s speech, he expressed the importance of putting people first, focusing on the future and the positive culture we must continue to build upon as a new generation enters service.

“This event is about the community supporting the recruits and their decision to join the military,” Weiers said. “It is important that we do something for these kids and their families. We want them to know that wherever they end up being stationed in the world, there is an entire community in the West Valley that will support them anyway we can.”

The program included a special coin presentation, a ceremonial swearing-in, certificates of appreciation from Mayor Weiers, as well as speeches from representatives from each branch of service.

Kwiatkowski expressed the importance of putting people first, focusing on the future and the positive culture we must continue to build upon as a new generation enters service.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

The Honorable Jerry Weiers, Mayor of Glendale, spoke to future service members during the 2017 Inaugural Induction Ceremony April 28, 2017, at the Calvary Community Church in Glendale, Ariz. The Mayor of Glendale commended the recruit’s decision to join the military by presenting them with certificates of appreciation and a challenge coin.

“The time has come for the legacy of service to be handed down to a new generation of leaders,” Kwiatkowski said. “History has proven that this legacy of service will never be broken.”

For the Glendale community and Luke Air Force Base, honoring these young men and women is a vital part in keeping the West Valley a prominent part of the Luke, U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense military missions.

“The future of our nation sits before us today,” Kwiatkowski said. “These Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coastguardsmen hold the pen that will write our nation’s history books for future generations to come.”

Although the new members of the armed forces are just beginning their journey, the West Valley and Luke AFB thank them for their dedication of service to the United States of America.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkoski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Tech Sgt. Martin Vlacich, 362nd RCS Air Force recruiter, pose for a group photo with Air Force recruits after the 2017 Inaugural Induction Ceremony April 28, 2017, at the Calvary Community Church in Glendale, Ariz. The ceremony honored the student’s decision to serve in the United States Armed Forces upon their graduation from high school.



 

