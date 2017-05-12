The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

May 12, 2017
 

AFAF enters final push

Tags:
Senior Airman Devante Williams
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Airman 1st Class Clayton Selman, 56th Fighter Wing military justice paralegal, shows Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel, 56th Fighter Wing photojournalist apprentice, the Air Force Assistance Fund charities he can choose to donate to May 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The money collected by the campaign will fund four Air Force affiliated charities: the Air Force Villages Foundation, the Air Force Aid Society, the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation and the Air Force Enlisted Village.

The 44th Annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicked off April 10 as unit representatives at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and Air Force bases worldwide raise money to support charities that assist Airmen in need. The theme is ‘A Commitment to Caring.’

“AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for the charitable affiliates that provide support to our Air Force families in need,” said Airman 1st Class Clayton Selman, 56th Fighter Wing military justice paralegal and AFAF representative for Fighter Wing Staff Agencies.

The AFAF is comprised of four different funds–Air Force Aid Society, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, Air Force Enlisted Village and General and Mrs. Curtis E. Lemay Foundation and is funded completely by Airmen for Airmen.

The Air Force Aid Society provides emergency financial assistance in the form of no-interest loans and/or grants, educational support to enable dependent children and spouses to attend college and community programs to help ease the challenges that come with active duty Air Force life.

The Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation provides needed care in a safe, comfortable environment where widows are secure in their future surrounded by friends in a home they can’t provide for themselves.

The Air Force Enlisted Village provides surviving spouses the financial means for a safe home with their peers.

The LeMay Foundation awards grants to enlisted and officer retiree’s surviving spouses.

Active-duty personnel will receive an information pamphlet and a Form 2561. Donations can be in the form of cash or direct payroll deductions, in which smaller amounts are taken out each month.

Team Luke has a goal of raising $50,000 toward the overall Air Force goal of $6.78 million dollars by the end of 2017.
“Chief Kwiatkowski and I hope that everybody gives serious consideration to giving to these four worthy charities,” said Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “Just a few dollars a month from your paycheck will ensure your fellow Airmen will have the assistance they need when they need it the most.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Luke leads children in Summer Reading Program

Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel The library at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is hosting its annual Summer Reading Program from June 14 to July 19 with this year’s Department of Defense theme, “Reading by De...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Challenge yourself, accomplish your dreams

Challenging yourself and accomplishing your dreams requires stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new things. For one Airman, applying for the United States Air Force Academy was a step in the right direction toward achi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

K-9 handlers from Luke take part in Desert Dog Regional Police K-9 Trials

Luke K-9 handlers participated in the Desert Dog Regional K-9 Trials to see who was the “best of the best.” These Airmen competed against police units from all over the Southwest and took home fourth place in explosives detection.
 
Full Story »

 