AFAF enters final push

The 44th Annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicked off April 10 as unit representatives at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and Air Force bases worldwide raise money to support charities that assist Airmen in need. The theme is ‘A Commitment to Caring.’

“AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for the charitable affiliates that provide support to our Air Force families in need,” said Airman 1st Class Clayton Selman, 56th Fighter Wing military justice paralegal and AFAF representative for Fighter Wing Staff Agencies.

The AFAF is comprised of four different funds–Air Force Aid Society, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, Air Force Enlisted Village and General and Mrs. Curtis E. Lemay Foundation and is funded completely by Airmen for Airmen.

The Air Force Aid Society provides emergency financial assistance in the form of no-interest loans and/or grants, educational support to enable dependent children and spouses to attend college and community programs to help ease the challenges that come with active duty Air Force life.

The Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation provides needed care in a safe, comfortable environment where widows are secure in their future surrounded by friends in a home they can’t provide for themselves.

The Air Force Enlisted Village provides surviving spouses the financial means for a safe home with their peers.

The LeMay Foundation awards grants to enlisted and officer retiree’s surviving spouses.

Active-duty personnel will receive an information pamphlet and a Form 2561. Donations can be in the form of cash or direct payroll deductions, in which smaller amounts are taken out each month.

Team Luke has a goal of raising $50,000 toward the overall Air Force goal of $6.78 million dollars by the end of 2017.

“Chief Kwiatkowski and I hope that everybody gives serious consideration to giving to these four worthy charities,” said Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “Just a few dollars a month from your paycheck will ensure your fellow Airmen will have the assistance they need when they need it the most.”