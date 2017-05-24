The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

May 24, 2017
 

Air Force selects 5,166 for promotion to master sergeant

af-master-promo
The U.S. Air Force has selected 5,166 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant of the 20,169 eligible.

The overall selection rate was 25.61 percent, with an average selectee overall score of 523.22. Selectees’ average time in grade was 3.86 years, time in service was 14.36 years and the average decorations score was 11.42. Additionally, the United States Air Force Supervisory Examination average score was 71.46 and the average board score was 374.48. 

The master sergeant promotion list is available on the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen can also access their score notices on the virtual MPF via the secure applications page. 

Selectees will be promoted in order of promotion sequence number beginning Aug, 1. 

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Courtesy photograph

AFRL captain earns German military proficiency badge

Courtesy photograph With German Armed Forces officers on either side, Air Force Research Laboratory Airman Capt. Samantha Howard is shown wearing the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge that she recently received while deploy...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

FTAC holds professional enhancement course for Airmen

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Staff Sgt. Destiny Sandoval, 56th Maintenance Group unit training manager, briefs Airmen on education and training during the Airmen Professional Enhancement Course May 18, 20...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-pool

Silver Wings Pool opening Memorial Day

With temperatures on the rise, the Silver Wings Pool at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is scheduled to open May 29, 2017 at 6 a.m. The pool will remain open throughout the summer until Labor Day. “Anyone who has access to the ba...
 
Full Story »

 