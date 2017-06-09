The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


June 9, 2017
 

56th Medical Group

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Henlsey

Airman 1st Class Brandon Ibe, 56th Medical Support Squadron diagnostic imaging technician, prepares a patient for an X-ray scan June 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The radiology clinic specializes in X-rays, fluoroscopy, MRIs, ultrasound and mammograms.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

A dentist from the 56th Dental Squadron cleans a patient’s teeth June 5, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th DS promotes safety and wellness through great dental care.
 
Capt. Lindi Kirland, 56th Medical Operation Squadron physical therapy officer in charge, observes a patient’s running form June 5, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th MDOS provides comprehensive medical care to uniformed personnel and civilians by promoting health, maintaining wellness and minimizing the impact of illness.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Staff Sgt. Matthew Lyons, 56th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician, tests a decontamination water heater’s functionality June 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Biomedical equipment technicians maintain all medical equipment in the clinic.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Staff Sgt. David Pegg, 56th Medical Support Squadron computed tomography technologist, reviews a CT scan June 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. CT scans differ from X-rays because they offer three dimensional images, showing tissue more in depth.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Sarah Fewkes, 56th Medical Support Squadron phlebotomist, takes a blood sample from a patient June 5, 2017, at the Luke Air Force Base laboratory. The laboratory sees approximately 150 to 200 Airmen, family members and retirees a day.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


