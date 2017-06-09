56th Medical Group

Airman 1st Class Brandon Ibe, 56th Medical Support Squadron diagnostic imaging technician, prepares a patient for an X-ray scan June 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The radiology clinic specializes in X-rays, fluoroscopy, MRIs, ultrasound and mammograms.



A dentist from the 56th Dental Squadron cleans a patient’s teeth June 5, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th DS promotes safety and wellness through great dental care.





Capt. Lindi Kirland, 56th Medical Operation Squadron physical therapy officer in charge, observes a patient’s running form June 5, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th MDOS provides comprehensive medical care to uniformed personnel and civilians by promoting health, maintaining wellness and minimizing the impact of illness.



Staff Sgt. Matthew Lyons, 56th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician, tests a decontamination water heater’s functionality June 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Biomedical equipment technicians maintain all medical equipment in the clinic.



Staff Sgt. David Pegg, 56th Medical Support Squadron computed tomography technologist, reviews a CT scan June 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. CT scans differ from X-rays because they offer three dimensional images, showing tissue more in depth.



Sarah Fewkes, 56th Medical Support Squadron phlebotomist, takes a blood sample from a patient June 5, 2017, at the Luke Air Force Base laboratory. The laboratory sees approximately 150 to 200 Airmen, family members and retirees a day.