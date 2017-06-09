The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

June 9, 2017
 

Luke AFB temporarily cancels F-35A local flying ops

lukef35

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Colbert.

The 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., cancelled local flying operations June 9 for F-35A Lightning II aircraft due to a series of five incidents in which pilots have experienced hypoxia-like symptoms.

According to base officials, since May 2, 2017, five F-35A pilots assigned to Luke AFB have reported physiological incidents while flying. In each case, the aircraft’s backup oxygen system operated as designed and the pilot followed the correct procedures, landing the aircraft safely.

“In order to synchronize operations and maintenance efforts toward safe flying operations we have cancelled local F-35A flying,” said Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, the 56th Fighter Wing commander. “The Air Force takes these physiological incidents seriously, and our focus is on the safety and well-being of our pilots. We are taking the necessary steps to find the root cause of these incidents.”

Wing officials will educate U.S. and international pilots today on the situation and increase their awareness of hypoxia symptoms. Pilots will also be briefed on all the incidents that have occurred and the successful actions taken by the pilots to safely recover their aircraft. Flight medicine will brief physiological symptoms and also the extensive measures that are being taken to analyze data collected from the incidents. Finally, the 56th Operations Group will hold an open forum to discuss any concerns pilots may have given these recent occurrences.

Currently, the local flying operations cancellation is limited to Luke AFB.

Air Force senior leaders are aware of the incidents and are providing support and resources as necessary to protect pilots. More broadly, the F-35 Joint Program Office has stood up a formal action team of engineers, maintainers and aeromedical specialists to examine the incidents to better understand the issue. These subject matter experts will share the data across the F-35 enterprise and with partner nations.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
luke-med3

56th Medical Group

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Henlsey Airman 1st Class Brandon Ibe, 56th Medical Support Squadron diagnostic imaging technician, prepares a patient for an X-ray scan June 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD

Commissary brands to hit store shelves soon

In a matter of weeks, commissary brands will debut on store shelves, ushering the Defense Commissary Agency into a new era of patron savings, said DeCA Director and CEO Joseph H. Jeu. “We are excited to finally begin offering commissary brands,” Jeu said. “An overwhelming number of our patrons said they would purchase store brands...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Marcy Copeland

Luke civil engineers partner to tackle B.A.S.H.

Airmen from seven bases across the country partnered with Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., civil engineers to accomplish the annual Bird/Wildlife Air Strike Hazard mission, which began in March and is expected to be completed in Jun...
 
Full Story »

 