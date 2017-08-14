The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


August 14, 2017
 

Invisible Wounds of War support group started

Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
Luke AFB, Ariz.

luke-support
A peer support group called Invisible Wounds of War is scheduled to start Aug. 22 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The IWW group was created to give Team Luke the opportunity to be heard.

“The purpose is to develop peer relationships in which individuals are willing to open up and discuss their problems despite concerns about stigma,” said Capt. Laura Krumins, 56th Medical Operations Squadron ADAPT program manager.

Though the group is relying on the help from the Mental Health Clinic to get up and running, the MHC will not be directly involved and will only serve as consultants when needed.

“We want troops to have an opportunity to express their feelings with others in confidence,” said Mr. Ken Turner, IWW volunteer. “Our goal is to help those who might need assistance overcoming feelings of isolation or anxiety and help them feel empowered.”

Throughout the duration of the meeting participants will be encouraged to share stories, offer advice to one another, and simply be there to listen to others while the peer group facilitator helps discussion.

Open to active duty service members and veterans, the group will be held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month starting Aug. 22nd from noon-1 p.m. at the Club Five Six Barcelona Room.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


