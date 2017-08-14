The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

August 14, 2017
 

Portraits in Courage: Capt. Dustin Smail

Danielle Knight
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Capt. Dustin Smail, an instructor pilot in the 309th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., was chosen for his courage in combat as a 2017 Portraits in Courage honoree.

Honorees for this year’s “Portraits in Courage” program were recently released.

“Portraits in Courage” is a 10-year tradition that pays tribute to Airmen who have demonstrated courage in combat, in their community and while overcoming adversity.

One of the honorees, who recently relocated to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, is Capt. Dustin Smail.

Before dawn July 3, 2016, Smail led a team of two F-16s into northern Syria near the city of Manbij to provide close air support for ground forces combating ISIS. While monitoring a suspicious, armed individual that a pair of A-10 pilots had been tracking, Smail saw rocket propelled grenades and small arms fire flashing in the night.

He found a large group of ISIS fighters converging on a friendly location attacking with machine guns, RPGs and grenades. The ground forces were outnumbered and overwhelmed by enemy fire, and unable to maneuver away from the threat. A joint terminal attack controller requested immediate support and approved a danger close attack. However, the enemy was much too close to friendly forces to strike the target with bombs. Smail decided the best course of action would be to plan night strafe attacks to force the fighters to retreat. As dawn approached and the explosions and gunfire impairing his vision, Smail was unable to visually see the ground or the target. He took off his goggles and prepared to undertake the attack with only his wingman’s mark and corrections as reference. He then began coordinating with a nearby Predator to strike the same position with a Hellfire missile. The first pass suppressed enemy fire, while the second strafe factored in his wingman’s corrections and hit the ISIS position.

While tracking the retreating enemy, Smail found 15 additional ISIS fighters, and quickly performed two airstrikes, killing several ISIS ground troops. Because of the timely actions of Smail and his wingman, friendly forces were able to escape without suffering any losses.

Today, Smail is an instructor pilot in the 309th Fighter Squadron, training new instructor pilots and senior leaders.

Portraits in Courage is an Air Force chief of staff program and each year honorees from across the Air Force are selected to represent all Airmen who have faced situations like these Airmen every day across the globe. In addition to the luncheon, honorees were spotlighted during a reception and a Heritage to Horizons Concert at the Air Force memorial in Washington, D.C.

In the 10 years since its inception, more than 167 Airmen have been honored through Portraits in Courage. The 2017 program honors 21 stories showcasing 49 courageous military and civilian Airmen.

All of this year’s Portraits in Courage stories are featured on the 70th Air Force Birthday portraits in courage page at http://static.dma.mil/usaf/70/. Profiles from previous volumes are featured on the Air Force Portraits in Courage website: http://static.dma.mil/usaf/courage/.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
luke-support

Invisible Wounds of War support group started

A peer support group called Invisible Wounds of War is scheduled to start Aug. 22 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The IWW group was created to give Team Luke the opportunity to be heard. “The purpose is to develop peer relation...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Luke’s Weather Flight

Airmen in the weather office make our mission of building the future of air power possible by ensuring smooth base operation under any weather condition and making sure pilots are safe to fly every single day.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Thunderbolt earns Outstanding Airman of the Year

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Tech. Sgt. Kyle Wilson, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment support NCO in charge, speaks with a class at Airman Leadership School at Luke Air For...
 
Full Story »

 