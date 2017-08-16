The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

August 16, 2017
 

Luke’s hydraulics shop adds to the Air Force stockpile

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Senior Airman Adam Amosa, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulics journeyman, disassembles an A-10 Thunderbolt landing gear brake at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. August 8, 2017. The break pad was disassembled to inspect and determine if the piece was serviceable.

Airmen from the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., work together with squadrons across the base to maintain the hydraulics systems for various aircraft systems.

“We work on the A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-15E Strike Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft,” said Senior Airman Steven Lohman, 56th CMS hydraulics journeyman. “The parts for these three different airframes come from different bases and can get pretty diverse. We could be working on their brakes, landing gear, actuators, reservoirs, break control valves and more.”

When these types of parts are worn down or need to be inspected they are sent to the hydraulic shop to be repaired.

“There’s really no problem we can’t get past,” said Staff Sgt. Bryan Ellegert, 56th CMS hydraulics craftsman. “With our technical order system, we have access to precise instructions on how to fix just about anything that comes into the shop. We also have multiple Airmen who have the knowledge and experience to train and advise our less experienced Airmen.”

The hydraulic shop runs 24 hour days to be increase effectiveness as the maintenance workload increases.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Airman 1st Class Jonathan Edwards, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulics journeyman, cleans an A-10 Thunderbolt landing gear brake piece at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. August 8, 2017. Edwards used a highly corrosive liquid to clean the oil and dirt of the break piece.

“As aircraft get older they become more prone to wear and tear,” Ellegert said. “This increases the demand for parts and working hours for the supply chain. Once parts are done being inspected and are approved to go back to the warehouse they don’t necessarily go back to the specific bases they came from. These parts go back into the Air Force Supply system and filter out to the greatest worldwide need.”

By supplying parts for a broader area than Luke, the Hydraulic shop is able to save the Air Force resources and capabilities by helping other bases.

“In the past there wasn’t really a network for individual bases to rely on if they were to lose a hydraulic repair capability,” said Tech. Sgt. Anthony Barnett, 56th CMS Hydraulic centralized repair facility Section Chief. “Repair Network Integration allows us to overcome those obstacles efficiently and reduce the time aircraft are down for repair. By joining teams with our supply chain counterparts we have augmented our ability to preserve and sustain our nation’s airpower.”

By not only maintaining the 56th Fighter Wing aircraft the Airmen of the 56th CMS work around the clock to supply the Air Force with the parts they need to Fly, Fight and Win.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Senior Airman Seven Lohman, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulics journeyman, disassembles an A-10 Thunderbolt reservoir at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. August 8, 2017. The reservoir stores the pressure fluid on the aircraft allowing it to turn and steer.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph

Portraits in Courage: Capt. Dustin Smail

Air Force photograph Capt. Dustin Smail, an instructor pilot in the 309th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., was chosen for his courage in combat as a 2017 Portraits in Courage honoree. Honorees for this year’s ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-support

Invisible Wounds of War support group started

A peer support group called Invisible Wounds of War is scheduled to start Aug. 22 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The IWW group was created to give Team Luke the opportunity to be heard. “The purpose is to develop peer relation...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Luke’s Weather Flight

Airmen in the weather office make our mission of building the future of air power possible by ensuring smooth base operation under any weather condition and making sure pilots are safe to fly every single day.
 
Full Story »

 