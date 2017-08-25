Combined police training benefits team Luke and local communities

Members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Calif., participated in an evasive driving training program this week in conjunction with police departments from the surrounding communities.

The cities of Surprise, Peoria, El Mirage and members of Team Luke participated in the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC) providing hands-on, realistic training.

“This is the first time we have taken multiple agencies outside the scope of the academy to assist one another with this type of training,” said Sergeant Chris Culp, El Mirage Police Department. “The training is very valuable by using the resources and networking with the other departments. Not every agency has these capabilities so teaming up with everyone makes this unique.”

The course included different segments of backing, braking, pursuit driving and high-risk stops all of which increase the survivability and safety of the agencies involved in emergency vehicle operations.

“We try to encourage our security forces members to get out and get involved with our local police officers as much as possible,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Kneafsey, 56th SFS unit trainer. “This allows us to build upon skills we have been taught and helps us to respond to any potential situations we might encounter on base.”

The training is scheduled to last until Aug. 25, with several other trainings scheduled for the future.

“Everyone benefits from this training,” Culp said. “Not only will the neighboring agencies and Luke Air Force base benefit, but the surrounding communities will as well. This training could not have been done without the cooperation of Luke Air Force base and the local departments.”

