The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

September 8, 2017
 

Thunderbolts prepare for Air Force 70th Birthday

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Luke AFB, Ariz.

luke-anniv
Sept. 18, 1947, is seen as the official birth of the Air Force which has a rich history that revolutionized how the U.S. military functions as we know it today.

Today’s Air Force is comprised of more than 680,000 Airmen, made up of active duty, reservists, guardsmen and civilians all who have answered our Nation’s call to Fly, Fight and Win.

To showcase the 70 years of barriers the Air Force has overcome to dominate air, space and cyberspace domains, Thunderbolts are scheduled to come together Sept. 9 in observation of the Air Force’s Birthday at the 2017 Luke Air Force Ball.

“Airmen can expect an awesome night of comradery with decorations, unique entertainment and a heritage presentation,” said Captain Katrina Baumann, 56th Medical Operation Squadron staff physical therapist and an organizer of this year’s ball. “This is an opportunity to have fun and celebrate the Luke community including the numerous organizations in the Phoenix area who support us.”

Members of Team Luke have been contributing to the setup and organization of the event non-stop since May.

“Collectively, we have spent a few hundred hours planning, designing, researching, attending meetings, and putting together gifts, decorations and many other details of the event,” Baumann said. “It’s the 70th anniversary! The ball is going to be a birthday celebration with good music, cool prizes and giveaways.”

All Thunderbolts are encouraged to celebrate the courageous Airmen that have refined the Air Force mission through their blood and sacrifice, ensuring the unique contributions of Airpower will endure long into the future.

To learn more about the 70th anniversary visit: www.af.mil/70

Details for Airmen who have RSVP’d to the event are as follows:

  • Social hour begins at 5 p.m.
  • Main events begin promptly at 6 p.m.
  • Wigwam Resort – Main Ballroom, 300 East Wigwam Blvd
  • Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
  • Military: Mess Dress/Semi-Formal
  • Civilian: Black Tie/Formal


 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


