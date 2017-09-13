The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Sports

September 13, 2017
 

Are you ready for Thunderbolt Cup 2017?

Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Luke AFB, Ariz.

Thunderbolts are scheduled to participate in a two day, multi-event Olympic style competition testing their physical and mental readiness as well as offering a fun time to break away from their daily routines Sept. 28 and 29.

Luke is hosting its second annual Thunderbolt Cup featuring numerous competitions and activities for Airmen and their families to participate in.

An opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on the flightline to begin Sept. 28 at 6 a.m.

“The two day event was introduced to the base by General Leonard and brought all the squadrons across the base together for a competitive, friendly Olympic style event to see who was the best,” said 2nd Lt. Yoarmerby Gomez, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight Commander and an organizer of this year’s Thunderbolt Cup. “Last year, the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron took the title and hopes to remain the champions this year as well.”

The event will include something for everyone including basketball, ping pong, tug of war, hockey shoot-out, poker, softball, corn hole, video games and many, many more games and entertainment.

Units create teams who accumulate points throughout the competition. The team with the most points at the end of the two day event will be declared the winner.

“Everyone grows closer and works more cohesively as a unit while they prepare for these events,” said Gomez. “Ultimately, this is a great way to boost morale as everyone unwinds and has fun participating in something they have a passion for while taking pride in the squadrons they come from. These events, as well as the follow on live music celebration this year, will certainly be something you and your family will not want to miss.”

The event will culminate with closing ceremonies and a live music celebration in Fowler Park Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

All Thunderbolts are encouraged to come out to participate and help support their fellow wingmen.

To see the full schedule of events and to register to participate or volunteer, use the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thunderbolt-cup-events-tickets-37441795418#tickets.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

ALS first Navy graduate at Luke

One of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen.David L. Goldfein’s focus area’s is strengthening joint leaders and teams. In order for our Airmen to learn more about our fellow military branches Luke recently graduated our first non-Airman from Airman Leadership School. ET1 Brown won’t be the last either, there are already plans for 2 civilian...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Luke-9-11a

Luke Airmen remember Sept. 11, 2001

  Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard perform a color guard ceremony during the 9/11 Tower Challenge Sept. 8, 2017 at Gila River Area in Glendale, Ariz. The...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety

Drunk Driving

Airmen on Luke set up “crashes” to help bring awareness to their fellow Airmen about the bitter truth behind drunk driving accidents. Together we can change the Air Force from the 56th Fighter Wing by setting an example for others to follow.
 
Full Story »

 