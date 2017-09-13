Are you ready for Thunderbolt Cup 2017?

Thunderbolts are scheduled to participate in a two day, multi-event Olympic style competition testing their physical and mental readiness as well as offering a fun time to break away from their daily routines Sept. 28 and 29.

Luke is hosting its second annual Thunderbolt Cup featuring numerous competitions and activities for Airmen and their families to participate in.

An opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on the flightline to begin Sept. 28 at 6 a.m.

“The two day event was introduced to the base by General Leonard and brought all the squadrons across the base together for a competitive, friendly Olympic style event to see who was the best,” said 2nd Lt. Yoarmerby Gomez, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight Commander and an organizer of this year’s Thunderbolt Cup. “Last year, the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron took the title and hopes to remain the champions this year as well.”

The event will include something for everyone including basketball, ping pong, tug of war, hockey shoot-out, poker, softball, corn hole, video games and many, many more games and entertainment.

Units create teams who accumulate points throughout the competition. The team with the most points at the end of the two day event will be declared the winner.

“Everyone grows closer and works more cohesively as a unit while they prepare for these events,” said Gomez. “Ultimately, this is a great way to boost morale as everyone unwinds and has fun participating in something they have a passion for while taking pride in the squadrons they come from. These events, as well as the follow on live music celebration this year, will certainly be something you and your family will not want to miss.”

The event will culminate with closing ceremonies and a live music celebration in Fowler Park Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

All Thunderbolts are encouraged to come out to participate and help support their fellow wingmen.

To see the full schedule of events and to register to participate or volunteer, use the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thunderbolt-cup-events-tickets-37441795418#tickets.