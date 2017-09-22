F-16 Maintainer by Day; Firefighter by Night

What does it mean to serve? For Senior Airman Chase Bradovich, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., in addition to being an Airmen, he serves his community as a volunteer firefighter.

“I spent a lot of time in the fire station as a kid watching my father work,” Bradovich said. “He’s been a firefighter for over 17 years and it has motivated me to follow his footsteps.”

Bradovich was introduced to the firefighter life while growing up in Phoenix.

With his father currently serving, Bradovich has been volunteering on the side and saw first-hand how firefighters operate on a daily basis.

“Since volunteering with the fire department, I have seen how firefighters work together to defeat fires and it’s a sight to see,” Bradovich said. “It’s a family. No matter who you are or where you came from, being a firefighter is a bond that can’t be broken.”

Bradovich explains how the military and the fire department coincides.

“I show up 15 to 30 minutes before my shift starts and get to work for both military and firefighter shifts,” he said. “I help out around the station anyway I can. I even stick close to the new firefighters to learn what they’re doing and to help them out as well.”

Although not a fully certified firefighter, Bradovich still dedicates his time to the fire station.

“If you want to become a volunteer firefighter, talk to your local fire station and see what you can do,” Bradovich said. “First impressions are key. Always be respectful and hold yourself to the highest standard. That will separate you from the rest of the pack.”

At Luke, we are called to lead and are at our best when working in teams. For Bradovich, he uses his time with the fire department to help his team at Luke.