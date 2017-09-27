The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

September 27, 2017
 

Data collection continues to assess flightline environment

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Danielle McKenzie-Smith, USAF School of Aerospace Medicine bioenvironmental engineer secures testing equipment on the flightline at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2017. McKenzie-Smith and the team strategically placed equipment to test chemicals, particle sizes and the distribution of particles in the air related to the F-35A Lightning II program.

Members of Team Luke and Wright-Patterson’s U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine conducted a second set of assessments the week of Sept. 18, this time focusing on air quality on the flightline supporting the F-35A Lightning II program at the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

USAFSAM is conducting a series of tests to gain a better understanding of the environmental factors pilots, maintainers and any other personnel associated with the F-35A program are exposed to — whether in the air or on the ground.

This was the second time in the past month that team members from USAFSAM visited Luke to perform tests. In late August, the team spent a week performing similar tests focused on heat stress and exposure, specifically for maintainers on the flightline.

The most recent visit was a follow-up to the initial tests as well as an opportunity for new experiments on different variables.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

FIrst Lt. Kelsey Schafer, 711th Human Performance Wing mechanical engineer, checks measurements on a kestrel meter at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2017. Schafer and other team members from the USAF School of Aerospace Medicine visited Luke to collect samples to determine the air quality of Luke and the surrounding area for follow-up testing with the F-35A Lightning II program.

“We are out here to collect baseline data of the air quality to characterize what is exactly in the air,” said Danielle McKenzie-Smith, USAFSAM bioenvironmental engineer. “Collecting baseline data during normal operations gives us a better comparison as we get more in depth with our research. We are testing for chemicals, particle sizes and the distribution of particles in the air to see if Luke and the surrounding region has unique conditions related to these incidents.”

After each F-35 launch, the team checked and downloaded data from several sets of instruments which were strategically placed on the flightline.

“We are trying to focus on creating very robust and strategic sampling plans so that the data we collect is valid,” explained Steele.

The team spent a total of three days collecting samples. Steele explained there is a tentative schedule to continue testing in a multitude of weather conditions into the future.

The 56th Fighter Wing will be home to the largest number of F-35As in the future with 144 on the ramp by 2022. As we build future of airpower through the production of pilots and maintainers, taking care of Airmen is our number one priority.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

First Lt. Emilee Senn, F-35 Joint Program Office life support engineer and Megan Steele, USAF School of Aerospace Medicine bioenvironmental engineer, annotate data from a kestrel meter at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2017. Senn and Steele worked together to record data for the F-35A Lightning II program and potential factors corresponding to the air quality of Luke and the surrounding area.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
af-aircrew

Air Force leaders address aircrew crisis

Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Maj. Gen. Lawrence Martin, assistant deputy under Secretary of the Air Force for Internal Affairs, listens as Capt. Michael Byrnes, Chief of Staff doctoral scholar, briefs attendees about pi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Thunderbolt Cup

Luke is hosting its second annual Thunderbolt Cup Sept. 28 and 29. This Olympic style competition will test our Airmen’s physical and mental readiness, while offering a fun break away from their daily routines. To sign up, visit www.eventbrite.com. #ThunderboltCup
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Units unite for end of year close out

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Airman 1st Class Dimitri Pfeifer, 56th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, performs a labor standards interview with Manuel Reyes, Starkweather Roofing Inc. foreman, at ...
 
Full Story »

 