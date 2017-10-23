The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Events

October 23, 2017
 

Luke AFB to Host Retiree Appreciation Day

Military Retirees are invited to attend the Luke Air Force Base [Ariz.] Retiree Appreciation Day Oct. 28, at the Naval Operational Support Center from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“This is an opportunity to honor and show our appreciation for those who have served, laying the foundation for us to continue our mission of building the future of airpower,” said Lt Col Kevin Marzette, 56th Mission Support Group Deputy Commander.

The schedule of events includes F-16 and F-35 static displays, working dog and fire rescue demonstrations, immunizations (as available), and information on retirement pay, base services, Tricare and much more.

For more information, contact the Retiree Activities office at 623-856-3923.
 




 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

The 56th Medical Operation Squadron spread domestic violence awareness

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Senior Airman John Schwanterlik, 56th Medical Support Squadron out-patient records technician, pins a purple ribbon on a Domestic Violence Awareness Month pot at Luke Air Forc...
 
Health & Safety

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Know the steps of preventative care and become a partner in your healthcare.
 
Air Force
secaf-space

SECAF talks space during POC conference

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson speaks at the Space Innovations Programs and Policies Summit, McLean, Va., Oct. 18, 2017. Wilson highlighted space as a contested domain, emerging...
 
