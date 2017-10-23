Luke AFB to Host Retiree Appreciation Day

Military Retirees are invited to attend the Luke Air Force Base [Ariz.] Retiree Appreciation Day Oct. 28, at the Naval Operational Support Center from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“This is an opportunity to honor and show our appreciation for those who have served, laying the foundation for us to continue our mission of building the future of airpower,” said Lt Col Kevin Marzette, 56th Mission Support Group Deputy Commander.

The schedule of events includes F-16 and F-35 static displays, working dog and fire rescue demonstrations, immunizations (as available), and information on retirement pay, base services, Tricare and much more.

For more information, contact the Retiree Activities office at 623-856-3923.



