Halloween safety tips, Luke events available to families

On a dark night, cold sweat drips down trick-or-treater’s spines. Ghouls, goblins, zombies and more creep out of the woodwork looking for candy.

On Halloween, people wear costumes and laugh off imagining fears, but there are real-life dangers people should keep in mind while celebrating events on and off base to stay safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic fatalities peak around Halloween.

“It’s one of the number one days of the year for pedestrians to be hit on the roadways, especially people under the age of 16, because dark costumes make it harder for drivers to see them on the road,” said Jason DeJesus, 56th Fighter Wing occupational safety specialist. “Being smart, parents should make sure their children can see clearly as they go out. Make sure the mask isn’t obstructing vision and have trick-or-treater’s carry lights so they are more visible, especially if their costumes are already very dark.”

Luke has scheduled events for families to attend leading up to and on Halloween.

“Pumpkin Patrol is a police presence and safety measure to ensure safety while children trick-or-treat in base housing,” said Staff Sgt. Henry Perez, 56th SFS police services NCO in charge. “SFS and volunteers conduct walking patrols as well as mobile patrols. The designated trick-or-treat hours in base housing are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 31, 2017.”

Several trunk-or-treat events are being hosted leading up to Halloween days with units handing out candy from the trunks of their vehicles on base during designated times.

“The 56th Medical Group trunk or treat will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the 56th MDG building. The 309th Fighter Squadron and 310th FS are hosting events from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 on Spad Street, and the 56th SFS is hosting an event on at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the security forces supply building. SFS will provide temporary barriers for the Trunk or Treat events and conduct routine checks of participants.

The take-away from this is to be aware, but still enjoy the festivities,” DeJesus said.

“It’s traditionally a day where people socialize with family and friends,” DeJesus said. “So be smart and make sure you have a plan. The goal is to have a safe and happy holiday.”