The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Events

October 27, 2017
 

Halloween safety tips, Luke events available to families

Senior Airman James Hensley
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Halloween decorations illuminate the night on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2017. Halloween is traditionally a time for families to socialize and partake in festivities, however its important to be alert for costume wearers while driving on base so everyone stays safe.

On a dark night, cold sweat drips down trick-or-treater’s spines. Ghouls, goblins, zombies and more creep out of the woodwork looking for candy.

On Halloween, people wear costumes and laugh off imagining fears, but there are real-life dangers people should keep in mind while celebrating events on and off base to stay safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic fatalities peak around Halloween.

“It’s one of the number one days of the year for pedestrians to be hit on the roadways, especially people under the age of 16, because dark costumes make it harder for drivers to see them on the road,” said Jason DeJesus, 56th Fighter Wing occupational safety specialist. “Being smart, parents should make sure their children can see clearly as they go out. Make sure the mask isn’t obstructing vision and have trick-or-treater’s carry lights so they are more visible, especially if their costumes are already very dark.”

Luke has scheduled events for families to attend leading up to and on Halloween.

“Pumpkin Patrol is a police presence and safety measure to ensure safety while children trick-or-treat in base housing,” said Staff Sgt. Henry Perez, 56th SFS police services NCO in charge. “SFS and volunteers conduct walking patrols as well as mobile patrols. The designated trick-or-treat hours in base housing are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 31, 2017.”

Several trunk-or-treat events are being hosted leading up to Halloween days with units handing out candy from the trunks of their vehicles on base during designated times.

“The 56th Medical Group trunk or treat will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the 56th MDG building. The 309th Fighter Squadron and 310th FS are hosting events from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 on Spad Street, and the 56th SFS is hosting an event on at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the security forces supply building. SFS will provide temporary barriers for the Trunk or Treat events and conduct routine checks of participants.

The take-away from this is to be aware, but still enjoy the festivities,” DeJesus said.

“It’s traditionally a day where people socialize with family and friends,” DeJesus said. “So be smart and make sure you have a plan. The goal is to have a safe and happy holiday.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

The 56th Medical Operation Squadron spread domestic violence awareness

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Senior Airman John Schwanterlik, 56th Medical Support Squadron out-patient records technician, pins a purple ribbon on a Domestic Violence Awareness Month pot at Luke Air Forc...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Know the steps of preventative care and become a partner in your healthcare.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
luke-retiree

Luke AFB to Host Retiree Appreciation Day

Military Retirees are invited to attend the Luke Air Force Base [Ariz.] Retiree Appreciation Day Oct. 28, at the Naval Operational Support Center from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. “This is an opportunity to honor and show our appreci...
 
Full Story »

 