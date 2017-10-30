The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

October 30, 2017
 

Goldfein talks taking care of Airmen at Treasure our Troops

Tags:
Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank
Air Force News
Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein honors scholarship recipients during a gala hosted by ThanksUSA, an organization dedicated to supporting families of fallen service members with educational benefits, in Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2017.

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein addressed the importance of taking care of Airmen and their families during the 2017 ThanksUSA Treasure our Troops Gala in Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2017.

“Within the profession of arms, much of what we do relies upon the military family … because this is truly a ‘family business’,” said Goldfein. “Our nation is strengthened by our communities, and our communities are strengthened by our families.”

Military life presents unique challenges, specifically for military families, a lot of them currently have at least one family member deployed.

“They move all around the globe,” the CSAF said. “They get dropped into new neighborhoods, jobs, circle of friends. They balance personal passions with long hours of separation, family demands and hardships. They learn to expect the unexpected.”

Recognizing these strains, Air Force senior leaders are engaged and focused on taking care of Airmen and their families, while remaining committed to building and maintaining a strong Air Force community. This approach allows the Airmen to be more resilient to the challenges military service brings. 

“We have to get the family piece right … our commitment [is] to our service members and their loved ones on and off the battlefield,” Goldfein said. “[We] must help them sustain the demands placed upon them.” 

At the end of his remarks Goldfein thanked organizations which provide scholarships to military families. 



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Luke honors prior service patriots

Service men, past and present, gathered at the Navy Operations Support Center at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., during a Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 28, to commemorate retired veterans in the area.   As the event began, r...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Nov. 1

On this look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein visits Joint National Guard Base McEntire, South Carolina, the 100th Air Refueling Wing participates in a joint training exercise over the Meditteranean Sea, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, speaks at the 2017...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-australia3

RAAF commander visits Australian F-35A team

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Commodore Mike Kitcher, commander, Air Combat Group of the Royal Australian Air Force, speaks with members of the Australian F-35A Transition Team embedded with the 61s...
 
Full Story »

 