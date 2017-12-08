The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

December 8, 2017
 

United Fantasy Flight

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Children from Luke Air Force Base sing a Christmas song while being entertained by volunteers during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. Dozens of children from around Phoenix received shoes, sweatshirts, blankets, toys, books and a tablet courtesy of United Airlines.
 

luke-fantasy2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Children from Luke Air Force Base board a holiday-themed plane during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. The flight landed at a nearby hangar that had been transformed into the North Pole.
 

luke-fantasy3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Arizona State University student volunteers meet children as they get off a plane during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. Several Team Luke children boarded a designated flight and depart to a simulated North Pole which included festive activities, games, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.
 

luke-fantasy4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Aria Hueso, Arizona State University water polo athlete, poses with Team Luke children, during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. United Airlines invited children from Luke whose parents are currently deployed to attend the special event.
 

luke-fantasy5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Team Luke children along with elementary students throughout Phoenix participate in the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. United Airlines flew dozens of kids on a flight to a simulated North Pole.
 

luke-fantasy6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

A Team Luke child smiles during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. Several children from Luke, who have a family member currently deployed, were invited to the special event where they received shoes, sweatshirts, blankets, toys, books and a tablet.
 

luke-fantasy7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

A Team Luke child speaks with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus during the United Fantasy Flight at Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. Several children from Luke, who have a family member currently deployed, were invited to the special event. The North Pole experience included festive activities, games, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


