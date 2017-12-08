Children from Luke Air Force Base sing a Christmas song while being entertained by volunteers during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. Dozens of children from around Phoenix received shoes, sweatshirts, blankets, toys, books and a tablet courtesy of United Airlines.



Children from Luke Air Force Base board a holiday-themed plane during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. The flight landed at a nearby hangar that had been transformed into the North Pole.



Arizona State University student volunteers meet children as they get off a plane during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. Several Team Luke children boarded a designated flight and depart to a simulated North Pole which included festive activities, games, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.



Aria Hueso, Arizona State University water polo athlete, poses with Team Luke children, during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. United Airlines invited children from Luke whose parents are currently deployed to attend the special event.



Team Luke children along with elementary students throughout Phoenix participate in the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. United Airlines flew dozens of kids on a flight to a simulated North Pole.



A Team Luke child smiles during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. Several children from Luke, who have a family member currently deployed, were invited to the special event where they received shoes, sweatshirts, blankets, toys, books and a tablet.



A Team Luke child speaks with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus during the United Fantasy Flight at Phoenix Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017. Several children from Luke, who have a family member currently deployed, were invited to the special event. The North Pole experience included festive activities, games, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.