The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

December 13, 2017
 

Medical Group staff observe NDEAM at Luke Elementary School

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Lt. Col. Joseph Beard, 56th Medical Operations Squadron commander, high-fives a student Nov. 21, 2017, at Luke Elementary School, Glendale, Ariz. Service members visited Luke Elementary School in observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Every October Luke Air Force Base in Arizona observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

This year Luke had three major points of outreach to the community and a display honoring NDEAM in the Luke AFB library.

NDEAM dates back to 1945, when Congress declared the first week in October “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week”.

Two of the events planned in honor of the observance were held at the Health Fair and Retiree Appreciation event held on base. A third event was coordinated with Luke Elementary School.

Staff members educated the students on what NDEAM represented and the importance it had in their community and futures. Afterwards, students from grades kindergarten to four created posters that represented the theme of NDEAM, and students from grades five wrote essays on the history of NDEAM and how it applies today.

More than 200 students placed submissions, and one student’s submission was chosen from each grade level that best represented NDEAM. Awards were presented by Capt. Lindi Kirkland and Capt. Brooke Ryan, of the 56th Medical Operations Squadron, alongside the MDOS commander, Lt. Col. Joseph Beard.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Capt. Brooke Ryan, 56th Medical Operations Squadron member, speaks with a class of students Nov. 21, 2017, at Luke Elementary School, Glendale, Ariz. Students created projects that represented National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and students with the best submissions from each grade level received awards.

“This was a great opportunity to partner with Luke Elementary,” Beard said. “To see the students’ level of understanding and desire for inclusiveness of people with disabilities, was truly inspirational.”

With all of the outreach combined, awareness of NDEAM was brought to nearly 3,000 people this year, Ryan said.

“Outreach to Luke Elementary was critical for spreading awareness locally,” Ryan said. “Kids are so impressionable, so it’s nice to see they will carry this with them into their futures.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota

Luke Thunderbolts donate blood for troops

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota An Airman donates blood at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 7 2017. The blood donation took place during an Armed Services Blood Program event. The Armed Services Blood Program t...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Veterans

James D. Smith: Pearl Harbor veteran

James D. Smith was a reservist in the U.S. Navy when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. After being called into active service, he arrived in the Hawaiian Islands 4 days after the event. Here is his recollection of what he saw during his time there
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-fantasy4

United Fantasy Flight

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Children from Luke Air Force Base sing a Christmas song while being entertained by volunteers during the United Fantasy Flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airpo...
 
Full Story »

 