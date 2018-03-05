The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


March 5, 2018
 

Air War College international students finish capstone program at Luke

United States Air Force Air War College International Fellows students pose for a group photo in front of an F-35 Lightning II at the 63rd Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2018. The AWC international students received a personal look at how Luke is building the future of Airpower.

United States Air Force Air War College International Fellows students visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 27 to gain a better understanding of U.S. military operations and see how Luke is building the future of airpower.

The students spent the day at the Air Training Center learning about the F-35 Lightning II before visiting the 63rd Fighter Squadron to see the aircraft.

“This is the capstone for international officers at the U.S. AWC Regional and Cultural Studies program,” said Navy Capt. Quinn Skinner, U.S. Air Force AWC instructor. “Students spend a year at the U.S. AWC studying other cultures as part of the curriculum, and we bring in students to study U.S. history, economics, and political and military culture.”

The AWC Regional and Cultural Studies program is designed to broaden the educational and cultural experience of AWC international students and strengthen U.S Air Force international relationships.

United States Air Force Air War College International Fellows students receive a briefing on the F-35 Lightning II at the 63rd Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2018. The AWC curriculum is designed to expose students to U.S. military operations, training, organization, equipment and facilities.

“One of the big objectives of the program, other than educating students about the U.S. and its military policy, is also relationship building,” Skinner said. “These students are the best their country’s air forces have to offer, and a large percentage of them will go on to become chiefs of staff of their air forces and in some cases ministers of defense. Having those relationships built on a personal level and having them experience the fabric of the United States is a big part of that.”

This year, students visited St. Louis; Phoenix; Tucson, Ariz.; and Honolulu looking at various government, cultural and military venues like Luke.

“This helps them get a good picture of what the U.S. is all about, and with this visit at Luke, some of the innovation the United States brings,” Skinner said.

Skinner is grateful Luke was able to help the U.S. AWC accomplish its mission and show the international students how Airmen at Luke are building the future of airpower.

“The experience was great, and we appreciate the support from Luke Air Force Base and the 63rd Fighter Squadron,” Skinner said. 
 

United States Air Force Air War College International Fellows students receive electronically mediated training on the F-35 Lightning II at the F-35 Academic Training Center at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2018. The students are part of the AWC Regional and Cultural Studies program.



 

