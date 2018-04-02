The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

April 2, 2018
 

F-35 touches down for the first time in South America

Kiley Dougherty
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force graphic Air Force graphic

Graphic commemorating two F-35 Lightning II’s assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing landing in South America for the 2018 Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio marking the first time the F-35 has been to South America.

Two F-35 Lightning II’s assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., have landed in South America for the 2018 Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio marking the first time the F-35 has been to South America.

The lead aircraft was piloted by Capt. Andrew Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team commander and pilot.

The aircraft arrived in Santiago, Chile, March 30 and will be on public display at the FIDAE air show that runs April 3 through April 8.

Bringing the F-35 to FIDAE helps meet training needs for the aircrews and maintenance personnel for various operations including long-range flights, air-to-air refueling, as well as provides an opportunity to strengthen military-to-military relationships with regional partners.

The two F-35s at FIDAE are part of the F-35 Heritage Flight Team. The Lightning II qualified to take part in the Air Combat Command Air Force Heritage Flight program in 2016. The team includes one pilot and 12 maintainers, all selected from Luke AFB. The F-35 Heritage Flight Team is scheduled to take part in 13 air shows for the 2018 season.

The F-35 combines fifth-generation fighter aircraft characteristics — advanced stealth, integrated avionics, sensor fusion and superior logistics support — with the most powerful and comprehensive integrated sensor package of any fighter aircraft in history.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


