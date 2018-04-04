Luke hosts 2018 Heritage Flight training, certification course

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, A-10C Thunderbolt II, P-51 Mustang, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and P-40 Warhawk fly in formation during the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2018. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together.



A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II performs a flyover during the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2018. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together.



Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, maneuvers an F-35A Lightning II during the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2018. The HFTC allows civilian pilots and active duty military pilots to practice flying in close formations in preparation for public air shows.



Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, prepares an F-35A Lightning II for take-off during the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. The F-35 HFT participates in the training course each year in preparation for public air shows around the world.



Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, flies an F-35A Lightning II during the Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together.



