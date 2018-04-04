The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


April 4, 2018
 

Luke hosts 2018 Heritage Flight training, certification course

luke-heritage1

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, A-10C Thunderbolt II, P-51 Mustang, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and P-40 Warhawk fly in formation during the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2018. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together.
 

luke-heritage2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II performs a flyover during the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2018. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together.
 

luke-heritage3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, maneuvers an F-35A Lightning II during the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2018. The HFTC allows civilian pilots and active duty military pilots to practice flying in close formations in preparation for public air shows.
 

luke-heritage4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, prepares an F-35A Lightning II for take-off during the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. The F-35 HFT participates in the training course each year in preparation for public air shows around the world.
 

luke-heritage5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, flies an F-35A Lightning II during the Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together.
 

luke-heritage6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II performs a flyover during the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2018. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


