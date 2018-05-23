Josh Canterberry, powerlifting competitor, wraps his knee with support wraps before competing in the Luke Air Force Base Powerlifting Competition at Luke AFB, Ariz., May 18, 2018. Sixteen Thunderbolts competed to see who could lift the most weight and complete the highest repetitions of three workouts.



Staff Sgt. Thomas Penny, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, performs a squat during the Luke Air Force Base Powerlifting Competition at Luke AFB, Ariz., May 18, 2018. The competition consisted of workouts to include bench presses, squats, and deadlifts.



Tech. Sgt. Mark Eyman, Bryant Fitness Center fitness specialist instructor annotates the maximum weight lifted by each competitor during the Luke Air Force Base Powerlifting Competition at Luke AFB, Ariz., May 18, 2018. Sixteen Thunderbolts competed in the competition to lift to the most weight and complete the highest repetitions for each workout.



Third place, bronze medals rest on a table during the Luke Air Force Base Powerlifting Competition at Luke AFB, Ariz., May 18, 2018. First through third place medals were awarded to competitors who lifted the most weight and completed the most repetitions for each workout. Powerlift competitor, John Canterberry won the overall competition lifting a total combined weight of 1,500 pounds.

Blake Parker, powerlifting competitor, performs a squat during the Luke Air Force Base Powerlifting Competition at Luke AFB, Ariz., May 18, 2018. The competition consisted of workouts to include bench presses, squats and deadlifts.