Pride Observation LGBTQ luncheon

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Leadership from Luke Air Force Base and members of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays group pose for a photo after attending the Pride Observation LGBTQ luncheon June 22, 2018. PFLAG is an organization committed to supporting people who are LGBTQ, educating people about the unique issues and challenges facing people who are LGBTQ and advancing equality throughout communities.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Paxton Eakin, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution supervisor, speaks to audience members during the Pride Observation LGBTQ luncheon June 22, 2018. Eakin spoke on the struggles and experiences he faced while undergoing his transition since July 2014.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Ryan Starzky, a member of the Education and Outreach Committee with Phoenix Pride Community Foundation, shares his personal stories and experiences from within the LGBTQ community with the audience during the Pride Observation LGBTQ luncheon June 22, 2018. Phoenix Pride’s mission is to unite, educate and engage people to support and empower the LGBTQ community and its allies.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


