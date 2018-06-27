Leadership from Luke Air Force Base and members of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays group pose for a photo after attending the Pride Observation LGBTQ luncheon June 22, 2018. PFLAG is an organization committed to supporting people who are LGBTQ, educating people about the unique issues and challenges facing people who are LGBTQ and advancing equality throughout communities.



Staff Sgt. Paxton Eakin, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution supervisor, speaks to audience members during the Pride Observation LGBTQ luncheon June 22, 2018. Eakin spoke on the struggles and experiences he faced while undergoing his transition since July 2014.



Ryan Starzky, a member of the Education and Outreach Committee with Phoenix Pride Community Foundation, shares his personal stories and experiences from within the LGBTQ community with the audience during the Pride Observation LGBTQ luncheon June 22, 2018. Phoenix Pride’s mission is to unite, educate and engage people to support and empower the LGBTQ community and its allies.