The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

July 25, 2018
 

Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A pilot takes first flight

Tags:
Senior Airman Alexandria Slade
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr. Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr.

Maj. Kiyun Jung, Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A pilot, prepares for his first solo mission July 20, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Jung prepared for this flight through months of intensive academic, simulator, and hands-on training with the 944th OG Det. 2 and the 56th FW.

The first Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A pilot soared into history for his country when he took to the skies July 20 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

After a year of preparation and instruction through the 944th Operations Group Detachment 2, Lockheed Martin and their active duty team members at the 56th Fighter Wing, Maj. Kiyun Jung, ROKAF F-35A pilot, flew his first solo mission.

“This flight is a huge milestone for the Republic of Korea, and for us to be a part of that is an amazing honor because we realize the magnitude of this event for both countries,” said Lt. Col. Eric Puels, 944th OG Det. 2 commander. “For us to be able to forge these relationships and get to know these pilots during their journey toward fifth generation airpower is incredible.”

Jung prepared for this flight through months of intensive academic, simulator and hands-on training with the 944th OG Det. 2 and the 56th FW.

“I felt so excited for this flight, and because of my instruction, this aircraft felt familiar and I was able to have a smooth experience,” said Jung. “This is my job and it felt great to finally take-off and work on becoming the best F-35 pilot I can be. My goals moving forward as an F-35 pilot is to lead and teach my fellow pilots in Korea to become the best in the world.”

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr. Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr.

A Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A crew member and Maj. Kiyun Jung, ROKAF F-35A pilot communicate July 20, before take-off at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. After a year of preparation and instruction through the 944th Operations Group Detachment 2, Lockheed Martin and their active duty team members at the 56th Fighter Wing, Maj. Kiyun Jung flew his first solo mission.

During the historical event, ROKAF, 944th and 56th FWs and Lockheed Martin staff all worked together to ensure a safe and efficient flight for Jung.

“It’s very rewarding to work with and witness these pilots grow through the course,” said Maj. Michael Hobbson, 944th OG Det. 2 chief of training and ROK flying course manager. “Over the past year, I’ve been involved with not only creating and executing their course material, but working with their leaders in Korea and helping them to have the best possible experience in our country as they worked toward this point where we were able to take that first flight today.”

“Each of us in the wings played an important part in making this momentous event happen; civilian and Airmen alike,” said Lt. Col. Jason Bartels, 56th Operations Group Foreign Military Sales director. “Many others in Pacific Air Forces, Korea, and the F-35 Joint Program Office also contributed to arrive at today. Together we are building the future of airpower not only for the United States, but with our great allies around the world. I am proud and humbled to see our two nations work together and build closer ties in the world’s most advanced fighter.”

Jung is the first student in the Korean chapter of flight training for the five year FMS program. Two more classes of ROK students are scheduled to be trained as F-35A pilots.
 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr. Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr.

A Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A prepares to depart July 20, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The event marked a milestone as Maj. Kiyun Jung, ROKAF pilot flew his first solo mission.

 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr. Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr.

A Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A taxis onto the runway July 20, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The event marked a milestone as Maj. Kiyun Jung, ROKAF pilot flew his first solo mission.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Commander of AETC visits Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander greets U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command during his visit to Luk...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

MXG streamlines initial weapons load process

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos Tech. Sgt. Derek Cook, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron lead standardization crew member, grabs tools to load weapons onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base, ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-flight-ops5

Weekly Flight Ops: 61st

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan A 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer inspects an F-35A Lightning II prior to its taxi-out and takeoff July 18, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Pilots and maintainers p...
 
Full Story »

 