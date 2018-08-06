The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

August 6, 2018
 

CATM instructors ensure Luke Airmen’s combat readiness

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Master Sgt. John Haas, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy repair superintendent, trains with an armored vest as part of M4 Carbine training July 31, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Haas qualifies on the M4 every year with the 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Flight.

Empty brass casings ejected from an M4 Carbine cover the firing range floor as Thunderbolts send round after round into cardboard silhouettes.

The cacophony of bangs that ring off of the insulated walls are a routine sound during weapons qualification classes, which the 56th Security Forces Combat Arms Training and Maintenance flight conducts for more than a thousand Airmen each year.

“In 12 months we can easily average out 100 students a month,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Jones, 56th SFS CATM instructor. “We estimate that we train around 1,200 Airmen a year.”

In order to make the range as safe as possible, CATM instructors cover weapon safety multiple times throughout a class session prior to live firing.

“We go over the safety of how to handle the weapons and what not to do with them,” Jones said. “Then we issue them an M4 and show them how to properly clear it out. After the classroom portion, we’ll take them out to the range and divvy out their ammo. We’ll do more safety, then engage in firing.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airmen from units around base participate in M4 Carbine training July 31, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance flight train Thunderbolts on an assortment of weapons to keep them combat ready.

Some of the Airmen who go into CATM haven’t had the opportunity to fire a weapon since basic training, which adds inexperience to the list of dangers inherent to the firing line. CATM instructors must be vigilant in ensuring the safety of themselves and their students.

“Students who haven’t shot since basic, they might be nervous on the range, might not be paying attention due to induced anxiety,” Jones said. “A lot of people are afraid of weapons, so they might accidently flag another student or an instructor. They’re not really thinking about the hazards.”

Though hazards are present in weapons training, there are important reasons to become qualified. In some cases, weapons competency is the difference between life and death.

“It’s important because there’s a real possibility that they may have to put this weapon to use and if they don’t have any form of training on the weapon, it could drastically affect the outcome,” said Nathaniel Mcnutt, 56th SFS CATM instructor.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airmen training with the 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance flight on the M4 Carbine go down the firing range to check their progress July 31, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. CATM instructors take time to work with each Airman to help perfect their aim and skill.

Once Airmen reach their first duty station and complete upgrade training in their primary duty they have the opportunity to deploy, making weapons qualification an important step in their deployment check list.

“Airmen who may have a (permanent change of station) overseas or deploying, they need to be able to maintain their weapon and properly use their weapon in case something were to happen,” Jones said. “We’re sending these people all over the place where there’s potential for them to be in harm’s way and they need to effectively employ their weapon.”

The instructors at CATM are confident that combat arms training will remain a constant priority for the 56th Fighter Wing as it drives forward in its mission to train combat-ready Airmen.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
TBoltFP

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ   Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! On our cover this week, we bring you news from the 56th Maintenance...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-training5

63rd FS continues to train

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter pilots assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron receive a step brief prior to heading to their aircraft at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

It’s 1700 somewhere …

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Jan. 7, 2015. FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — Its side effects can range from confusion to induced sprinting for cover, to feelings of pride. It has the power to stop people in their tracks and causes self-induced paralysis for nearly two minutes at a time. Reveille and...
 
Full Story »

 