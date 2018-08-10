The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

August 10, 2018
 

Luke firefighters lead training advancements

Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Airman 1st Class Damian Proano, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, tests equipment on a fire engine Aug. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke’s firemen train constantly to maintain competency in all procedures, whether military or civilian.

As firemen arrive at the residence they can feel the scorching heat from the inferno that lies before them.

The entire house is engulfed in deep red and amber flames as bellows of ash and smoke fill the air. Instinctually, the firefighters jump into action, working as a team to extinguish the blaze.   

This situation is nothing out of the ordinary for 56th Civil Engineering firefighters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke’s firemen train constantly with surrounding fire departments to maintain competency in all training and safety procedures whether military or civilian.

“Safety in our career field is paramount,” said Tech. Sgt. Richard Durstine, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron station captain and standing assistant chief. “Every morning we do truck checkouts to make sure that the trucks are ready to go to respond to any type of emergency during the day.”

On a daily basis, Luke’s firemen have the possibility of being exposed to deadly fires, car accidents and potential aircraft incidents. The National Fire Protection Agency issues more than 300 consensus codes and standards intended to minimize the risks and dangers of fire response.

Most Air Force bases have a mutual aid agreement. Luke is unique for having an automatic aid agreement with surrounding cities. Instead of having to request Luke’s support for the next town over and waiting for dispatch to contact the fire station, 911 calls are routed directly to Luke so that Luke firefighters can immediately respond.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Senior Airman Jammie Garcia, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, looks over equipment on a fire engine Aug. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Every morning, the crew performs checkouts to ensure the fire trucks are ready to respond to any type of emergency throughout the day.

“What automatic aid does is take those borders away,” said Durstine. “It takes those city lines away and it gets the [distressed individual] the closest unit, the fastest people who can get there and the best support that they can get without all the [bureaucracy]. We do whatever we have to do to take care of the [individual].”

Luke responds consistently within Surprise, Glendale, Peoria, Goodyear, Avondale, Phoenix, and other metro areas in Arizona. Not only does the automatic aid agreement mean that Luke helps these cities, but those partner cities can come on base and help out in the same way.

The West Valley Regional Fire Training Consortium in Glendale partners with the Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center to provide quarterly training for fire departments in surrounding cities, including Luke, to ensure preparedness.  Every quarter, a different type of training is selected and different fire departments are chosen to train together.

“One of the really cool things about it is that this year the fourth quarter training will be taught by us to the rest of the valley on the F-35 and the F-16 and how to handle [any potential aircraft incident] or emergency landing in their area,” said Durstine.

The fire departments involved will receive training on aircraft fire and emergency response, and have hands on learning on what to touch and areas to avoid. Other Luke units such as the 56th Medical Group have opportunities to participate in the training as well.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron review a safety checklist Aug. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke has an automatic aid agreement with surrounding cities allowing Luke firefighters to immediately respond to an incident if they are the closest unit on or off base.

“Whenever we do any training or burns we have an ambulance on standby in case anyone needs to fall out,” said Senior Airman Jammie Garcia, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter.

By training so closely with neighboring cities and implementing such strict safety precautions, the Air Force as a whole is being changed from inside the 56th Fighter Wing.

“Automatic aid in itself started here, we were one of the first ones to do it,” said Durstine. “The rest of the Air Force is now looking at it as a much faster way to work with the community and a better way to help them. Our downtown relationship is, as far as I’m concerned, bar none the best in the entire Department of Defense.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Airman takes action, saves three families

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Tech Sgt. Michael Cleary, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, aircraft structural maintainer poses for a portrait Aug. 6, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. On July 14, 2018, Cleary...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

2018 Cardinals Salute-to-Service Boot Camp

The Arizona Cardinals, in collaboration with local organizations, invited Thunderbolts to the University of Phoenix stadium to participate in the 2018 Cardinals Boot Camp, where Airmen ran drills and tested their football skills in a mock-combine.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-school2

Back-to-School Bash 2018

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan A child picks out school supplies during the Back-To-School Bash July 25, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The event allowed on-base and local organizations to provide hundred...
 
Full Story »

 