310th FS maximizes ops to combat pilot shortage

Airman 1st Class Joseph Jensen, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, signals that the chocks are pulled, Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 310th Fighter Squadron is the largest producer of F-16 pilots in the Air Force. Currently the 310th FS is conducting three initial qualification, also called B-courses, with 10 students each.



First Lt. Robert Lowery, a 310th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon student pilot, prepares for takeoff Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Lowery is in one of three B-courses at the 310th FS. Running three classes, staggered, allows the 310th to start a new class every six months and maximize pilot production to combat the Air Force’s pilot shortage.



First Lt. Robert Lowery, a 310th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon student pilot, checks his landing gear before flight Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. To combat the Air Force’s fighter pilot shortage, the 310th FS runs three B-courses at one time. Running three classes, staggered, allows the 310th FS to start a new class every six months and maximize pilot production to combat the Air Force’s pilot shortage.



First Lt. Robert Lowery, a 310th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon student pilot, completes a final check to ensure the safety of the aircraft, Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 310th FS flies 26 sorties a day, allowing them to train more fighter pilots more efficiently. The current pilot training rate is a part of the 56th Fighter Wing’s efforts to combat the Air Force’s shortage of fighter pilots.



A crew chief from the 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, salutes 1st Lt. Robert Lowery, an F-16 Fighting Falcon student pilot, as he taxis to the runway, Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Lowery is in one of three initial qualification courses currently being taught at the 310th Fighter Squadron. The 310th FS is the largest producer of F-16 pilots in the Air Force.



Members of the 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, discuss the final check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 310th Fighter Squadron relies on their maintenance professionals to ensure the safety of its pilots. The 310th FS has the most student pilots of the 11 fighter squadrons in the 56th Fighter Wing.