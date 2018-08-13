The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


August 13, 2018
 

310th FS maximizes ops to combat pilot shortage

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airman 1st Class Joseph Jensen, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, signals that the chocks are pulled, Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 310th Fighter Squadron is the largest producer of F-16 pilots in the Air Force. Currently the 310th FS is conducting three initial qualification, also called B-courses, with 10 students each.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

First Lt. Robert Lowery, a 310th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon student pilot, prepares for takeoff Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Lowery is in one of three B-courses at the 310th FS. Running three classes, staggered, allows the 310th to start a new class every six months and maximize pilot production to combat the Air Force’s pilot shortage.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

First Lt. Robert Lowery, a 310th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon student pilot, checks his landing gear before flight Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. To combat the Air Force’s fighter pilot shortage, the 310th FS runs three B-courses at one time. Running three classes, staggered, allows the 310th FS to start a new class every six months and maximize pilot production to combat the Air Force’s pilot shortage.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

First Lt. Robert Lowery, a 310th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon student pilot, completes a final check to ensure the safety of the aircraft, Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 310th FS flies 26 sorties a day, allowing them to train more fighter pilots more efficiently. The current pilot training rate is a part of the 56th Fighter Wing’s efforts to combat the Air Force’s shortage of fighter pilots.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A crew chief from the 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, salutes 1st Lt. Robert Lowery, an F-16 Fighting Falcon student pilot, as he taxis to the runway, Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Lowery is in one of three initial qualification courses currently being taught at the 310th Fighter Squadron. The 310th FS is the largest producer of F-16 pilots in the Air Force.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Members of the 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, discuss the final check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 310th Fighter Squadron relies on their maintenance professionals to ensure the safety of its pilots. The 310th FS has the most student pilots of the 11 fighter squadrons in the 56th Fighter Wing.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


