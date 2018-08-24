Spikes lead the way for international training

Lt. Col. Christopher Hubbard, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, receives a brief before stepping to his jet for a sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd FS flies an international F-35 pilot training mission with Italian and Norwegian students.



Members of the 62nd Fighter Squadron brief about weather conditions before stepping to their jets for a Basic Fighter Maneuvers sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. BFM sorties train pilots on tactical air combat and dogfighting fundamentals.



Capt. Anthony Ortiz, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, gears up for a sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd FS houses both the squadron and its aircraft maintainers in the same facility.



Capt. Anthony Ortiz, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, heads to his jet for a sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd FS flies an average of about 70 training sorties per week.



Lockheed Martin maintainers from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare to taxi out several F-35A Lightning IIs for a sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd AMU, which maintains the 62nd Fighter Squadron’s jets, is composed of both Lockheed Martin and Air Force maintainers working hand in hand.



Lockheed Martin maintainers perform final checks on a 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II before it taxis out to launch Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Lockheed Martin has a team of more than 400 personnel on Luke maintaining and managing aircraft as the prime contractor.



Capt. Anthony Ortiz, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, prepares to taxi out his jet Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-35 is the most advanced fighter aircraft ever made.



A 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief taxis out a 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II for a training sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Together, the 62nd FS and AMU operate at a high tempo to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.