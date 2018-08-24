The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

August 24, 2018
 

Spikes lead the way for international training

luke-training1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Lt. Col. Christopher Hubbard, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, receives a brief before stepping to his jet for a sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd FS flies an international F-35 pilot training mission with Italian and Norwegian students.
 

luke-training2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Members of the 62nd Fighter Squadron brief about weather conditions before stepping to their jets for a Basic Fighter Maneuvers sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. BFM sorties train pilots on tactical air combat and dogfighting fundamentals.
 

luke-training3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Capt. Anthony Ortiz, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, gears up for a sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd FS houses both the squadron and its aircraft maintainers in the same facility.
 

luke-training4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Capt. Anthony Ortiz, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, heads to his jet for a sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd FS flies an average of about 70 training sorties per week.
 

luke-training5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Lockheed Martin maintainers from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare to taxi out several F-35A Lightning IIs for a sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd AMU, which maintains the 62nd Fighter Squadron’s jets, is composed of both Lockheed Martin and Air Force maintainers working hand in hand.
 

luke-training6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Lockheed Martin maintainers perform final checks on a 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II before it taxis out to launch Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Lockheed Martin has a team of more than 400 personnel on Luke maintaining and managing aircraft as the prime contractor.
 

luke-training7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Capt. Anthony Ortiz, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, prepares to taxi out his jet Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-35 is the most advanced fighter aircraft ever made.
 

luke-training8

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief taxis out a 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II for a training sortie Aug. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Together, the 62nd FS and AMU operate at a high tempo to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

Follow your dreams

Graduating basic training is an exciting achievement for many but for one Airman from Ghana, it was a dream come true. After dealing with hardships in his past, he now makes it his goal to support his family and become the best Airman he can be.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Luke crew chief named best in Air Force

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Maj. Edward Romero, 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, presents Staff Sgt. Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, the 2017 Thomas M. Barn...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Active and reserve forces come to together on Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid U.S. Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix stands at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 17, 2018. The NOSC supports 19 Navy Reserve units with more than 660 Sailors, with daily...
 
Full Story »

 