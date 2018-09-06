The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Health & Safety

September 6, 2018
 

Are you mission ready? Check your IMR status!

Courtesy of 56th AMDS Public Health

Each year, military members are required to complete specific medical requirements for their individual medical readiness. Completing these requirements ensures the member is worldwide qualified, medically fit to deploy and effectively completing the mission. IMR is one of the key components to medical readiness and each member is responsible for maintaining an up-to-date record at all times. Requirements for IMR include: Immunizations, dental, laboratory tests, profiles, preventive health assessment questionnaire/mental health assessment and any medical equipment, such as gas mask inserts.

Each requirement is color-coded based on its medical readiness status:

GREEN: Requirement is up to date.

YELLOW: Requirement is currently due and needs to be accomplished ASAP.

RED: Requirement is overdue and unit leadership is notified of the status

PINK: Requirement is optional

Your IMR can be verified by searching IMR/ASIMS on AF PORTAL by visiting https://asims.afms.mil/imr/MyIMR.aspx, or going through your unit health monitor. When accessing the IMR link, members have the ability to print their own AF 469/422, DD2766c (shot records) and family member immunizations. Members also have the capabilities to apply for retraining, commissioning physicals, initial flying class physicals, and overseas PCS clearance.

It is the active-duty member’s responsibility to be current on all IMR requirements. The UHM and unit commander are responsible for tracking/ensuring IMR currency for their unit. Readiness is a high priority in the military. Staying up to date on IMR is critical to overall mission effectiveness and gives the Air Force the ability to provide healthy forces to the many global operations we are involved in.

For more information regarding your IMR status, contact your UHM or public health at 623-856-6174 or 623-856-6176.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


